Analysis: Cabinet reshuffle raises more questions than answers

Cabinet ministers under President Prabowo Subianto take their oaths of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo) (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T he lack of a justification for President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet reshuffle has raised more questions than answers. The effectiveness of the reshuffle is questionable since two key positions, the coordinating political and security affairs minister and the youth and sports minister, remain unfilled.

The changes saw the creation of a new Haj and Umrah Ministry, led by Mochamad Irfan Yusuf from Nahdlatul Ulama and his deputy Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak from the Gerindra party.

The new ministry was formed after the passage of the Haj Law, which elevated the Haj Organizing Agency to ministerial status.

The reshuffle also altered the political balance within the cabinet. The National Awakening Party (PKB), a minority ally in the ruling coalition, gave up a seat when Abdul Kadir Karding was removed from his post as migrant workers protection minister. Golkar politician Mukhtarudin replaced him in the role.

Golkar, the second-largest party in the House of Representatives, also lost a cabinet seat when Prabowo dismissed Dito Ariotedjo as youth affairs and sports minister.

Meanwhile, Budi Arie was replaced as cooperatives minister by his deputy, Ferry Juliantono, a Gerindra politician.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Budi Arie faced pressure to resign as a result of two primary accusations. He allegedly allowed online gambling during his time as the then communications and information minister, and he failed to provide a viable business model for Prabowo’s flagship rural Red and White Cooperatives program.