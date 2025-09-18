TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Let consumers choose
Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
Let consumers choose
Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Beyond compliance: Toward a culture of integrity

A gap is widening between the people's expectations of fairness and transparency, and the state's ability to deliver them consistently.

Pravitasari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 18, 2025 Published on Sep. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-09-17T13:32:50+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks at a cabinet meeting on Aug. 6 in the State Palace, Central Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks at a cabinet meeting on Aug. 6 in the State Palace, Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of/BPMI Sekretariat Presiden)

I

ndonesia has recently witnessed large demonstrations across cities where citizens voiced frustration over governance and accountability. These protests are not isolated outbursts but symptoms of a deeper malaise: a widening gap between public expectations of fairness and transparency and the state’s ability to deliver them consistently.

For decades, Indonesia has invested in building institutions to guard against corruption. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the Audit Board, and law enforcement agencies have all played important roles. Ministries and agencies have adopted several integrity frameworks, such as the Integrity Zones (ZI), the Anti-Bribery Management System (SMAP) and the Government Internal Control System (SPIP). Senior officials are required to sign integrity commitment pacts upon their appointment.

On paper, this looks like an impressive array of safeguards. In practice, however, these systems are often reduced to documentation requirements: files for audits, checklists for evaluations or banners declaring “integrity zones.” Integrity, in this environment, risks becoming a bureaucratic ritual rather than a lived value. The problem is not the absence of systems, internal control, risk management and anti-bribery frameworks are essential tools, but the way they are treated as ends in themselves. When seen only as certificates to be obtained or documents to be filed, their real purpose is lost.

Integrity is also too often equated solely with the fight against corruption, when in fact it encompasses more. It means building the capacity of public leaders and staff to ensure fairness in decision-making, transparency in resource allocation and accountability at every level of government. It is not only a virtue, but also the detail of everyday operations.

To move forward, Indonesia must shift focus toward building a pro-integrity culture. Individual integrity is essential for sound professional judgment, but culture determines whether integrity becomes the norm. In organizations infused with integrity, ethical behavior is encouraged consistently and systematically.

Such a culture is shaped through both formal structures, rules, codes of conduct and oversight, and informal practices such as peer expectations and role modeling. Cultivating integrity requires more than issuing regulations: it demands spaces for reflection, dialogue and practice so that integrity is embedded in daily operations.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

There are clear pathways to build a pro-integrity culture. First, leaders must set the tone. Indonesia’s civil service follows the BerAKHLAK code of conduct, which emphasizes service, accountability and ethics. Yet no such code exists for elected politicians, whose decisions shape governance.

Popular

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Related Articles

Nepal in crisis: From protest to political reckoning

How Europe’s deforestation law could change global coffee trade

UNGA: Human rights and Prabowo's political test

Sri Mulyani vs Purbaya: Balancing speed with discipline

Nadiem’s graft case underscores education corruption woes

Related Article

Nepal in crisis: From protest to political reckoning

How Europe’s deforestation law could change global coffee trade

UNGA: Human rights and Prabowo's political test

Sri Mulyani vs Purbaya: Balancing speed with discipline

Nadiem’s graft case underscores education corruption woes

Popular

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

More in Opinion

 View more
Heads of state from member countries of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) pose for a family photo on Sept. 11, 2025, at the PIF Leaders Meeting in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara.
Academia

PIF leaders reach agreement on big issues, but unity remains elusive
A man is covered in Nepal's national flag as a fire rages in the president's office in Kathmandu on Sept. 9, 2025.
Academia

Nepal in crisis: From protest to political reckoning
President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks at a cabinet meeting on Aug. 6 in the State Palace, Central Jakarta.
Academia

Beyond compliance: Toward a culture of integrity

Highlight
(From left to right) Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago, National Nutrition Agency (BGN) deputy head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, Presidential Chief of Staff M. Qodari, special presidential adviser for public order and safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiri and Government Communications Office (GCO) head Angga Raka Prabowo attends the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025.
Politics

Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip following renewed Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City on September 16, 2025.
Editorial

OIC’s same old song
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo talks during a livestreamed press briefing after the monthly Board of Governors meeting in June.
Regulations

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

FFI 2025 embraces local filmmakers for nationwide celebration
Politics

Defense minister Sjafrie holds meeting with Dasco
Entertainment

A life in pink: Exploring Barbie’s world in Jakarta
Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, nuclear-armed Pakistan sign mutual defence pact
Americas

ABC yanks 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' off air after remarks about Kirk
Americas

Beef diplomacy: Uruguay backs Indonesia’s push for food security
Politics

Police requests Interpol Red Notice for oil tycoon Riza Chalid
Americas

Jimmy Kimmel show off air 'indefinitely' after his Kirk comments
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Beyond compliance: Toward a culture of integrity

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.