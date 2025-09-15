TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Rights minister proposes designated protest zone at House complex

Pigai said that he made the proposal in a bid to improve what he deemed as "substantive democratic practices."

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 15, 2025

Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai delivers his presentation during a meeting with House of Representatives Commission XIII overseeing law and human rights at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Feb. 5, 2025. Among issues discussed during the meeting were the plan to grant amnesty for around 44,000 prisoners and the protection for Indonesian citizens and migrant workers abroad. Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai delivers his presentation during a meeting with House of Representatives Commission XIII overseeing law and human rights at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Feb. 5, 2025. Among issues discussed during the meeting were the plan to grant amnesty for around 44,000 prisoners and the protection for Indonesian citizens and migrant workers abroad. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

H

uman Rights Minister Natalius Pigai has made a proposal to the House of Representatives leadership to set up a designated protest zone at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta to allow demonstrators to stage rallies in the future.

Pigai said that he made the proposal in a bid to improve what he deemed as "substantive democratic practices."

"Members of the public have the right to express their opinion in peace. The state should not only respect that, but also needs to ensure that there's a space to do that," Pigai said in a press statement issued on Sunday.

The minister said that it was only natural that the designated protest zone would be located within the complex in Central Jakarta given that the legislative body serves as a direct representation of the people in general.

"We need to seriously consider providing room for demonstrations on the House grounds as this could allow for people to have an encounter with the body that represents them," Pigai said.

In late August, Indonesia saw massive anti-government protests, which began as street rallies against the policy to increase housing allowances for lawmakers.

At least 10 people were killed during the protests while 900 others were injured.

The Jakarta Post
2
