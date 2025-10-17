TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN
‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
An unforgivable collapse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN
‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
An unforgivable collapse

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Universitas Terbuka highlights the need for collaboration through ICoMUS 2025

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, October 17, 2025 Published on Oct. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-10-17T09:33:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka) (Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka)

U

niversitas Terbuka (UT) held the 4th International Conference on Multidisciplinary Academic Studies (ICoMUS 2025) on Thursday at the Universitas Terbuka Convention Center (UTCC) as a hybrid event.

Carrying the theme "Collaborative Research and Global Mobility: Foundations of Future Research Excellence," the event aimed to encourage research development at the global level. The annual event also served as a platform for researchers to disseminate findings from various fields of expertise and international experience, as well as to improve the quality of publications to meet the university's key performance indicators (KPIs).

ICoMUS 2025 also invited lecturers, students and the public to present their research findings as an effort to promote excellence in addressing various national issues, particularly in the field of scientific research.

Among its esteemed speakers was IPB University Rector Arif Satria as the keynote speaker and Coordinating Human Development and Culture Ministry Deputy for Coordination of Education Quality Improvement Ojat Darojat.

The complexity of the challenges facing the world today demands the involvement of various disciplines and cross-border collaboration. By working together, researchers can integrate diverse perspectives to provide more comprehensive solutions to complex problems.

Among the topics discussed was the need to address climate change, which requires approaches from environmental science, social science, economics and technology to find sustainable solutions. This synergy forms the foundation of a multidisciplinary approach to research.

The cross-border knowledge exchange and inter-university collaboration is aimed to accelerate scientific progress while increasing Indonesia's research competitiveness internationally. It is also hoped that ICoMUS 2025 can encourage the development of future research activities.

UT believes that research quality is measured not only by the depth of scientific analysis, but also by the extent to which it provides a tangible impact on society and the world. Therefore, UT views the importance of building an academic ecosystem that supports innovation, strengthens global networks and encourages researcher mobility.

Popular

When job hugging becomes a way of survival

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN

CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN
‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom

‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom

Related Articles

Good Day Latte names BABYMONSTER as first K-Pop brand ambassador, launches new variants

UNCCD COP16: Saudi Arabia emphasizes international collaboration to combat desertification

Collaboration paves the way for BSJ students’ success in performing ‘We Will Rock You’

The great workplace debate: Remote, hybrid or office?

Only president-backed events get financed by Tourism Fund, ministry says

Related Article

Good Day Latte names BABYMONSTER as first K-Pop brand ambassador, launches new variants

UNCCD COP16: Saudi Arabia emphasizes international collaboration to combat desertification

Collaboration paves the way for BSJ students’ success in performing ‘We Will Rock You’

The great workplace debate: Remote, hybrid or office?

Only president-backed events get financed by Tourism Fund, ministry says

Popular

When job hugging becomes a way of survival

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN

CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN
‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom

‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Touching down: A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 lands at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, Aceh, on July 13, 2021.
Companies

Prabowo ally named Garuda Indonesia CEO, strengthening control
A train on the Jakarta-Banding high-speed railway, known as “Whoosh”, sits at Halim station in Jakarta on Oct. 2, 2023
Editorial

Whoosh, you are trapped
President Prabowo Subianto (on stage, second left) applauds as United States President Donald Trump (on stage, eighth right) address the summit on Gaza peace process in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Oct. 13, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo’s Middle East diplomacy boosts image, but payoff uncertain

The Latest

 View more
Academia

IEU-CEPA: A chance to reform Indonesia’s business and human rights governance
Archipelago

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting
Academia

In defense of encryption
Markets

Dollar set for weekly slide as trade, shutdown concerns weigh
Society

Mass poisoning cases surge as free meals continue

Academia

What the Nobel Prize says about Indonesia’s future growth
Opinion

Analysis: Purbaya’s long game for fiscal credibility
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo’s Middle East diplomacy boosts image, but payoff uncertain
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.