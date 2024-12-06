TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Collaboration paves the way for BSJ students' success in performing 'We Will Rock You'

Creative desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 6, 2024

Collaboration paves the way for BSJ students’ success in performing ‘We Will Rock You’

B

ritish School Jakarta (BSJ) recently performed the musical “We Will Rock You” (WWRY) at the school’s Raffles Stage, BSJ World Theatre, in Bintaro Jaya, South Tangerang City.

The more-than-two-hour electrifying musical, based upon the music of legendary British rock band Queen, and written by Ben Elton, was a successful amalgam of theatre, music and choreography, and technology-driven multimedia. The unprecedented show pinned enthusiastic audiences to their seats from beginning to end.

The performances on November 25, 26, and 28 showcased the students’ multiple talents as they delivered dialogue while singing and dancing, entertaining their audience of all ages.

During one scene, the audience spontaneously stomped and clapped rhythmically while singing along to Queen’s iconic number from which the show takes its name. An image of one of Queen’s live performances in the 1970s, with a massive audience turnout, was visible on a large screen as the backdrop, effectively boosting the energy of the audience and creating an exciting and unifying atmosphere.

The audience also delightfully participated in singing “We Are the Champions”, reflecting a shared sense of fulfilment while following the story of “WWRY”, which expresses the victory of rebels led by a group known as the Bohemians whose aim is to revive the spirit of rock music.

While everyone may have his/her interpretation of Queen’s lyrics to “WWRY”, the rhythm of the number is what drives the energy of the song, creating loud, exciting and powerful music.

.

At its core, the song is about triumph achieved through adversity, encouraging people to work hard and never give up hope when things get tough. During the BSJ performance, bright lights and fireworks were presented to celebrate victory, delighting and exciting the audience.  

“WWRY” and “We Are the Champions” were just two of the 23 Queen songs presented by BSJ students during the musical, with live music played by BSJ students from backstage.

Plot-wise, “WWRY” is set in a dystopian future where individuality and live music are banned. It tells the story of how the all-powerful Global Soft Corporation, led by the ruthless Killer Queen, controls society, forcing its people to conform. However, a group of rebels called the Bohemians believe in the power of rock and roll and seek to revive real live music. They dream of a hero who will find the lost guitar of the legendary rock band Queen and bring back freedom and self-expression.

Enter Galileo (played by Zane) and Scaramouche (played by Anissa), two unlikely rebels who feel out of place in this world of restriction and control. Together they embark on a journey to discover their identities and bring rock and roll back to life through Queen’s hits in a celebration of rebellion and a quest for freedom.

At one point, a 3D image of blowing fire which slowly engulfs Khashoggi (played by Finnley) and the Killer Queen (played by Amanda) was visible on the large screen, vividly depicting how the two figures who controlled the society and banned rock music eventually encountered death.

Collaborations

BSJ students’ collaboration with various parties was key to the success of their performance.

According to BSJ, esteemed professionals Noel Sullivan, a former member of the chart-topping pop group Hear’Say, and James Bennett, celebrated for his choreography in “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Rocketman”, were involved in the production of “WWRY” as mentors.

Students said Noel brought valuable insights into vocal performance and stage presence, while Bennett empowered BSJ’s cast to explore and push boundaries in dance.

“Working with Noel and James goes beyond mastering technical skills; it fosters a love for the performing arts, discipline and collaboration. Their mentorship nurtured resilience, confidence and adaptability, which are qualities that enhance students’ performance and equip them with skills for the future,” said Waltho, who helped produce the musical.

“At its core, ‘WWRY’ celebrates individuality, resilience and the power of music, which are values that resonate deeply within our community. Over months of preparation, our students have grown as performers, young artists and team members, showcasing remarkable collaboration, discipline and self-expression,” she said.

“Everything we do, we do for students. We want to give them the best life skills, not only related to academic accomplishment but also other practical skills for their future. We want to give them life experience. Someday, they may work in the United States or European countries. They get life experience here in Indonesia,” she said.

Music Director, Stephen Tomlinson expressed that great care is given to student’s potential development, which is why music, theatre, dance and other arts lessons are included in the BSJ curriculum.

“What we do is to support students’ talent development. A musical is part of how students put arts theory into practice,” he said, adding that the school has musical concerts regularly.

The performance of “WWRY” involved more than 40 students aged 13 to 18.

Zane, Anissa, Amanda and Zack, four talented performers, acknowledged the demanding challenge of performing “WWRY” but said that their commitment, dedication and passion for the show enabled them to continue from start to finish.

“I enjoyed the musical, ‘We Will Rock You’ because I have a passion for acting and singing,” said Zane, adding that studying acting at a university was one of his future possibilities.

Sharing how to keep energetic and enthusiastic during the show, Anissa said that it was like doing a math test: “In taking the test, you don’t want to stop until you finish. That’s what has kept me going,” she said.

She took her mom’s advice to maintain her voice quality before performing. “I chew kencur (aromatic ginger/galangal) and apple,” she said.

“WWRY” director Jessica Yadav said she highly cherished ideas and input from all players. 

She said that directing is about collaboration and that “everything you see in this production is a culmination of all of our ideas coming to life.”

