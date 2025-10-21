The Langham, Jakarta recognized with awards in Condé Nast Traveller, The MICHELIN Guide

T he Langham, Jakarta has been recognized with two prestigious awards, cementing the hotel's place on the global hospitality stage.

In the Condé Nast Traveller 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, The Langham, Jakarta has been named as the #4 Best Hotel in Southeast Asia, securing the top spot in Indonesia. The awards are globally renowned as among travel and luxury’s longest-running and most esteemed accolades, voted by thousands of discerning readers worldwide.

The achievement coincides with another milestone, as The Langham, Jakarta has been awarded two MICHELIN Keys by The MICHELIN Guide for Hotels, announced on Oct. 9. The MICHELIN Keys was introduced as a new global benchmark for hospitality excellence, evaluated through five key pillars: excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, individuality, value and a unique sense of character.

“As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, I see it as a reflection not only of our property’s beauty and strength but of the passion, creativity and dedication of every colleague at The Langham, Jakarta,” said Alexander Poindl, general manager of The Langham, Jakarta.

“Each moment we craft, from the refined artistry of our dining experiences to the gracious touches in our rooms, is guided by our philosophy of genuine care. These accolades belong to our guests, our partners and our extraordinary team who bring The Langham spirit to life every day.”

From its prime location in the heart of Jakarta’s business and cultural district to its refined interiors and world-class dining destinations, The Langham, Jakarta continues to redefine the standard of modern luxury. As the highest-ranked Indonesian property on this year’s list, this dual recognition reflects both Jakarta’s growing prestige as a global destination and The Langham’s unwavering pursuit of perfection in every detail of the guest experience.

Nestled within the prestigious Sudirman Central Business District, The Langham, Jakarta features 223 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites, including the 336-square-meter Presidential Suite, a haven of British sophistication blended with contemporary artistry. Guests are invited to discover a collection of celebrated dining experiences, including Tom’s by Tom Aikens, Alice by Tom Aikens, T’angCourt, Morimoto Jakarta and Artesian Bar, each helmed by renowned chefs and master mixologists who elevate Jakarta’s culinary landscape to new heights.

Together, these two honors from Condé Nast Traveller and MICHELIN Guide mark a dual triumph that reaffirms The Langham, Jakarta’s enduring reputation as a beacon of refined hospitality in Southeast Asia, where timeless elegance meets modern sophistication, and every moment is transformed into a cherished memory.

Learn about the brand by visiting LanghamHotels.com.