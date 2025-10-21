TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Langham, Jakarta recognized with awards in Condé Nast Traveller, The MICHELIN Guide

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 21, 2025 Published on Oct. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-10-20T16:44:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of The Langham) (Courtesy of The Langham)

T

he Langham, Jakarta has been recognized with two prestigious awards, cementing the hotel's place on the global hospitality stage.

In the Condé Nast Traveller 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, The Langham, Jakarta has been named as the #4 Best Hotel in Southeast Asia, securing the top spot in Indonesia. The awards are globally renowned as among travel and luxury’s longest-running and most esteemed accolades, voted by thousands of discerning readers worldwide.

The achievement coincides with another milestone, as The Langham, Jakarta has been awarded two MICHELIN Keys by The MICHELIN Guide for Hotels, announced on Oct. 9. The MICHELIN Keys was introduced as a new global benchmark for hospitality excellence, evaluated through five key pillars: excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, individuality, value and a unique sense of character.

“As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, I see it as a reflection not only of our property’s beauty and strength but of the passion, creativity and dedication of every colleague at The Langham, Jakarta,” said Alexander Poindl, general manager of The Langham, Jakarta.

“Each moment we craft, from the refined artistry of our dining experiences to the gracious touches in our rooms, is guided by our philosophy of genuine care. These accolades belong to our guests, our partners and our extraordinary team who bring The Langham spirit to life every day.”

From its prime location in the heart of Jakarta’s business and cultural district to its refined interiors and world-class dining destinations, The Langham, Jakarta continues to redefine the standard of modern luxury. As the highest-ranked Indonesian property on this year’s list, this dual recognition reflects both Jakarta’s growing prestige as a global destination and The Langham’s unwavering pursuit of perfection in every detail of the guest experience.

Nestled within the prestigious Sudirman Central Business District, The Langham, Jakarta features 223 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites, including the 336-square-meter Presidential Suite, a haven of British sophistication blended with contemporary artistry. Guests are invited to discover a collection of celebrated dining experiences, including Tom’s by Tom Aikens, Alice by Tom Aikens, T’angCourt, Morimoto Jakarta and Artesian Bar, each helmed by renowned chefs and master mixologists who elevate Jakarta’s culinary landscape to new heights.

Together, these two honors from Condé Nast Traveller and MICHELIN Guide mark a dual triumph that reaffirms The Langham, Jakarta’s enduring reputation as a beacon of refined hospitality in Southeast Asia, where timeless elegance meets modern sophistication, and every moment is transformed into a cherished memory.

Learn about the brand by visiting LanghamHotels.com.

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

Related Articles

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Prabowo and the question of national heroism: Who deserves the title?

Indonesian smallholders learn sustainable rubber farming techniques

Nestlé Indonesia wins silver at ICSA 2024 for strong partnership with local dairy farmers

'Astro Bot' wins highest award at Oscars of video games

Related Article

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Prabowo and the question of national heroism: Who deserves the title?

Indonesian smallholders learn sustainable rubber farming techniques

Nestlé Indonesia wins silver at ICSA 2024 for strong partnership with local dairy farmers

'Astro Bot' wins highest award at Oscars of video games

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map

In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Pile it high: President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the handover of funds seized from companies involved in a crude palm oil (CPO) corruption case at the Attorney General’s Office in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2025. The AGO returned around Rp 13.2 trillion (US$825 million) to the state, recovered from illegal CPO export permits.
Politics

Prabowo takes over Rp 13 trillion seized from palm oil firms
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Editorial

Time to move from vision to mission
CEO Danantara Rosan Roeslani at 2025 Forbes CEO Conference
Companies

‘New business culture’ needed as govt plans to cut number of SOEs

The Latest

 View more
Economy

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
Academia

Rediscovering ‘pesantren’ subculture amid public scrutiny
Sports

World gymnasts battle with flair in Jakarta's historic championships
Jakarta

Enthusiasm greets Ragunan night zoo
Academia

Prabowo's securitization regime, how far will it go?
Archipelago

Four Medan cops detained after arresting politician in mistaken identity case
Academia

As the world's grabby geezers unite, Gen Z is left in the dust
Jakarta

Jakarta to remove long-abandoned monorail columns by 2026
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.