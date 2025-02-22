Prabowo and the question of national heroism: Who deserves the title?

A national hero should not be a controversial individual.
arly in President Prabowo Subianto's tenure, one thing marked his presidency: no one was named a national hero as part of the National Heroes Day commemoration, which falls on Nov. 10.
The transfer of power took place on Oct. 20, 2024, and no national heroes were announced by the president within the first few days of November.
While it was true that he flew overseas for state visits from Nov. 8 to 24, 2024. there was still time for the customary ceremony to be scheduled toward the end of November. His predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo bestowed the title of national hero on four war veterans on Nov. 7, 2014, just weeks into his first tenure.
Questions remain regarding this absence. Was the President busy with other tasks that made the matter slip his mind? Or was the event considered not important and not urgent?
Prabowo Subianto himself carries a name rich in heroism. His father gave him the name “Subianto” in honor of his younger brother, Subianto Djojohadikusumo, who was killed in the disarmament incident of Lengkong in Banten, on Jan. 25, 1946, when weapons were seized from Japanese troops.
Did Prabowo find the designation of national hero title to elected candidates a dilemma?
In a meeting with Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid’s daughter Yenny Wahid on Sept. 6, 2023, Prabowo talked about recommending Abdurrahman Wahid to be a recipient of Indonesia's highest-level award.
