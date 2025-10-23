TheJakartaPost

Universitas Terbuka’s International FUSION 2025 showcases multidisciplinary collaboration

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 23, 2025

(Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka) (Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka)

F

ollowing a successful run in 2024, Indonesia Open University (UT) once again convened lecturers, students and researchers from different fields to present their research findings and build collaborative networks at the International FUSION 2025 (Forum for University Scholars in Interdisciplinary Opportunities and Networking).

Held at the Indonesia Open University Convention Center (UTCC) in South Tangerang on Oct. 22, FUSION 2025 took the theme of "Bridging Disciplines, Building Futures: Multidisciplinary Approaches for Global Impact," emphasizing the importance of cross-disciplinary collaboration in addressing global challenges and strengthening the impact of academic research on sustainable development.

As UT's annual academic forum, FUSION serves as an implementation of the higher education key performance indicators (KPIs), specifically in increasing international collaboration and scientific publications, along with strengthening student capacity through participation in global scientific forums.

The event opened with remarks by the rector of UT, represented by the vice rector for research, innovation, cooperation and business Dr. Hendrian, S.E., M.Sc., and the director of UT graduate school Prof. Dr. Maman Rumanta, M.Sc. Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Najib Burhani, M.A., the director general of science and technology at the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry also served as keynote speaker.

As well as involving 24 cohost universities from across the archipelago, FUSION 2025 also featured four international panel speakers: Tammara Soma, Ph.D. from Simon Fraser University (SFU), Canada; Prof. Dr. Ali Ghufron Mukti, M.Sc., Ph.D. from BPJS Kesehatan, Indonesia; Dr. Vilma B. Ramos from Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology (NEUST), Philippines; and Prof. Meahabo Dinah Magano and Dr. Denzil Chetty from the University of South Africa (UNISA), South Africa.

This year, approximately 300 participants registered to submit papers from various fields of study. After going through a selection and validation process, 160 participants were selected to present their research results in parallel sessions covering the fields of management, information technology, education, public health, green economy and public policy. The event provides a platform for UT academics and students to interact with the international scientific community, strengthen research collaborations and expand the impact of the Tri Dharma of Higher Education.

The 2nd International FUSION 2025 is supported by various institutional partners and national sponsors, including BNI, BTN, BSI, Pos Indonesia and Gramedia, reflecting the synergy between academia and industry in promoting sustainable education and research development towards a Golden Indonesia.

As an annual academic event, UT is committed to making FUSION an international scientific platform that consistently brings together academics, students and researchers from various disciplines. Through FUSION, UT continues to strengthen its global reputation and expand its tangible contribution to the development of open and equitable higher education, affirming its role as a pioneer of open and long-distance higher education in Indonesia that is oriented towards innovation, sustainability and inclusivity.

