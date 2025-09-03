TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly

At least 10 people died while 20 are missing and 500 injured, during and after nationwide protests that rocked Indonesia over the weekend, according to various reports from civic organizations and official institutions.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, September 3, 2025

Ternate Police arrest a university student during a protest in front of the Ternate Legislative Council (DPRD) building on Sept. 1 in North Maluku. Police dispersed protestors after a protest against House of Representatives members' lavish allowances and the killing of a ride-hailing driver by a police vehicle. Ternate Police arrest a university student during a protest in front of the Ternate Legislative Council (DPRD) building on Sept. 1 in North Maluku. Police dispersed protestors after a protest against House of Representatives members' lavish allowances and the killing of a ride-hailing driver by a police vehicle. (Antara/Andri Saputra)

C

riticism has been mounting over the excessive use of force by security officers in their handling of nationwide protests against lawmakers’ conduct and lavish allowance, following reports of violence and forceful arrests.

Reports flooded social media on Monday night that police and military officers fired tear gas into protesters near the Bandung Islamic University (Unisba) and Pasundan University (Unpas) in West Java’s provincial capital of Bandung, where some protesting students sought shelter following a rally earlier in the day.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Unisba student executive body (BEM) called the incident “a brutal attack” against the campus, which was designated as a safe zone for protesters.

But West Java Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Hendra Rochmawan claimed on Tuesday that authorities had fired tear gas to disperse the “anarchist” crowds who had blocked roads in the area and attacked police vehicles, but denied targeting the university directly, claiming officers launched tear gas canisters about 200 meters from campus grounds.

The Unisba incident followed a rally in front of the West Java Legislative Council (DPRD) building in Bandung earlier on Monday. 

Local media reported the protest started at around 2 p.m., but three hours later, some people started throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails towards the police, prompting police to fire tear gas and deploy water cannons to break up the crowd.

Read also: Police use tear gas near campuses, harming students in Bandung

More in Indonesia

 View more
Motorists brave bumper-to-bumper traffic on Jl. KH Guru Amin in Pancoran, South Jakarta, on Aug. 28, 2025.
Jakarta

Councillor, urban experts urge road map to resolve Jakarta traffic
Daily routine: A domestic worker performs her daily chores on July 10, 2019, in Jakarta.
Politics

House resumes deliberation of domestic worker protection bill
Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver who was run over by a police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) tactical vehicle on Aug. 28 in Jakarta, during a protest on Aug. 30 in front of Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java.
Politics

Ethics probe recommends charges in death of motorcycle taxi driver

Highlight
Ternate Police personnel arrest an university student during a protest in front of the Ternate Legislative Council (DPRD) building in North Maluku on Sept. 1, 2025. Police disperse protestors after the protest against House of Representatives members' lavish allowance and the killing of a ride-hailing driver after being ran over by a police vehicle escalates.
Politics

Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly
Health workers at Pragaan community health center (Puskesmas) examine a measles patient in Pragaan, Sumenep, East Java, on Aug. 27, 2025. The Health Ministry records measles outbreaks in 42 regions between January and the third week of August, with nearly 3,500 confirmed cases nationwide. Sumenep accounted for over 2,000 of those cases, including 20 deaths, the highest figure in the country.
Editorial

Forgetting healthcare basics
Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver who was run over by a police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) tactical vehicle on August 28 in Jakarta, during a protest in front of Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on August 30, 2025.
Politics

Ethics probe recommends charges in death of motorcycle taxi driver

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The cost of erosion of public trust in government
Economy

Global currency volatility remains elevated: What about the rupiah?
Academia

Why the police have become a public enemy
Jakarta

Councillor, urban experts urge road map to resolve Jakarta traffic
Academia

Redefining government ‘harmony’: Not at the expense of people's lives
Politics

House resumes deliberation of domestic worker protection bill
Academia

Indonesian students abroad, riots at home, and the real meaning of merit
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia’s civil uprising: From arrogant politicians to state violence
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

