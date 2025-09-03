Violent crackdown on protests turns deadly

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
At least 10 people died while 20 are missing and 500 injured, during and after nationwide protests that rocked Indonesia over the weekend, according to various reports from civic organizations and official institutions.
riticism has been mounting over the excessive use of force by security officers in their handling of nationwide protests against lawmakers’ conduct and lavish allowance, following reports of violence and forceful arrests.
Reports flooded social media on Monday night that police and military officers fired tear gas into protesters near the Bandung Islamic University (Unisba) and Pasundan University (Unpas) in West Java’s provincial capital of Bandung, where some protesting students sought shelter following a rally earlier in the day.
During a press briefing on Tuesday, Unisba student executive body (BEM) called the incident “a brutal attack” against the campus, which was designated as a safe zone for protesters.
But West Java Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Hendra Rochmawan claimed on Tuesday that authorities had fired tear gas to disperse the “anarchist” crowds who had blocked roads in the area and attacked police vehicles, but denied targeting the university directly, claiming officers launched tear gas canisters about 200 meters from campus grounds.
The Unisba incident followed a rally in front of the West Java Legislative Council (DPRD) building in Bandung earlier on Monday.
Local media reported the protest started at around 2 p.m., but three hours later, some people started throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails towards the police, prompting police to fire tear gas and deploy water cannons to break up the crowd.
