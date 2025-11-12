TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Police reform team begins work amid skepticism

The newly formed police reform commission has promised to solicit public input before delivering recommendations to President Prabowo Subianto in the next three months, though doubts linger over its independence and ability to drive meaningful change.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 12, 2025

Leaders of justice: Former Constitutional Court chief justice Jimly Asshiddiqie (second left), former coordinating political, legal and security affairs minister Mahfud MD (center), Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (left), National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second right) and former National Police chief Idham Aziz attend the inauguration of members of the Police Reform Acceleration Commission on Friday at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Leaders of justice: Former Constitutional Court chief justice Jimly Asshiddiqie (second left), former coordinating political, legal and security affairs minister Mahfud MD (center), Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (left), National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second right) and former National Police chief Idham Aziz attend the inauguration of members of the Police Reform Acceleration Commission on Friday at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

T

he newly formed police reform commission has vowed to deliver recommendations to President Prabowo Subianto within three months based on input from civil groups, though doubts linger over its independence and ability to drive meaningful change.

Following their swearing-in ceremony last week, the commission, chaired by former constitutional court chief justice Jimly Asshiddiqie, convened on Monday at the National Police headquarters in South Jakarta for its first internal meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the session, Jimly said the 10-member team had agreed “to work intensely” and convene every week to deliver policy recommendations to the President within 90 days. The team also promised to come up with additional measures that police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who is also a member of the commission, could implement without prior presidential approval.

“The [quick-win recommendations] may not be made public, but as the police chief has said, the police remain open and adaptive to necessary reforms. Fundamental policy changes requiring legal amendments, on the other hand, will be part of our recommendations [to the President],” Jimly said.

He said the commission would also hold routine, public consultations with academics, student groups and civil society organizations.

The first public hearing is scheduled for Thursday with Gerakan Nurani Bangsa (National Conscience Movement or GNB), a group of prominent interfaith and pro-democracy figures that proposed the establishment of the commission when they met Prabowo on Sept. 11.

The September meeting came amid rising alarm over police violence, following the Aug. 28 death of 21-year-old online motorcycle taxi driver Affan Kurniawan, who was fatally run over by a police tactical vehicle as officers moved to disperse protests in Jakarta over economic inequality.

