PT Vale Indonesia recognized at 2025 Subroto Awards for “Matano Iniaku” program

P ublicly listed PT Vale Indonesia (PT Vale) has won the 2025 Subroto Award from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry in the category of community development and empowerment (PPM) performance for its Matano Iniaku program.

As the industry’s highest recognition for businesses that successfully integrate sustainability into their corporate governance, the award was presented by the ministry’s minerals and coal director general Dr. Ing. Tri Winarno and accepted by PT Vale’s chief sustainability & corporate affairs officer, Budiawansyah.

During the award ceremony, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia emphasized sustainability as the cornerstone of national energy development.

"The energy and mineral resources sector is no longer just about production but about how energy and natural resources can add value, preserve the environment and improve people's welfare. This is the true meaning of sustainability," he said.

Budiawansyah said PT Vale was proud to work with the government to continue promoting downstream processing along with socio-environmental responsibility.

"This award reinforces our commitment to consistently delivering low-carbon, hydropower-based mining practices that prioritize community welfare," he said.

The Matano Iniaku program is centered around the village of Matano on the shores of Lake Matano in East Luwu regency, South Sulawesi, which was previously accessible by a 60-minute raft ride, had no internet access and was home to degraded agricultural land due to unsustainable forest clearing practices.

Although the village is surrounded by natural freshwater sources from Lake Matano and the La Waa River, the residents had limited access to potable water due to the lack of a residential distribution network.

Through the Matano Iniaku program, PT Vale helped build a piped system for delivering clean water directly to village homes, ensuring that every family can benefit sustainably from nearby natural sources.

The company also rehabilitated a 200-hectare watershed to increase discharge of the Laa Waa River and improved access to the village through the provision of speedboat ambulances and the construction of base transceiver station (BTS) towers.

As a result, the local economy also saw an increase in incomes for vulnerable groups by a maximum of Rp 1-4 million (US$60-240) per month through agroforestry, eco-creative centers and nature-based tourism initiatives.

At the same time, social cohesion and ecological awareness benefited from the establishment of four community institutions and the revitalization of the Padungku and Jaga Air traditions.

With a social investment of over Rp 5 billion, the Matano Iniaku program has achieved a social return on investment (SROI) of 1 to 1.08.

PT Vale's recognition by the 2025 Subroto Award affirms public-private synergy in realizing an equitable energy transformation, which is in line with President Prabowo Subianto's Asta Cita vision on downstream development, the green economy and energy sovereignty.

From environmental management to community empowerment, PT Vale consistently places environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles as the forefront of its programs to support life and livelihoods, from clear lakes and lush land to communities that are increasingly empowered and optimistic about the future.