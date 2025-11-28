Celebrate the Season of Joy and Wonder at Shangri-La

A s Christmas and New Year approach, Shangri-La Jakarta is gearing up to celebrate the festive season with special and memorable dining programs, promising guests “A Season of Joy and Wonder,” supported by its transformed festive ambiance and a series of culinary feasts.

Shangri-La Jakarta announced that the month-long festive season will run from Dec. 1 to 30, during which the hotel will be transformed into a haven of timeless elegance, featuring an enchanting array of dining experiences, seasonal décor and curated delights that capture the beauty of Christmas and the joy of new beginnings.

With the hotel’s transformed ambiance, guests will feel the splendor of the season, from the entrance and lobby to every corner of the property, which radiates warmth and joy. To reflect the Christmas spirit, a magnificent 8-meter Christmas tree stands at the center, surrounded by reindeer, a carousel and charming bear displays, creating a scene of festive wonder.

The hotel’s festive spirit can be felt not only at its signature restaurants SATOO and Rosso, but also across its other dining destinations.

At SATOO, guests will find a series of culinary feasts that bring together flavors from around the world. The festive buffet is available daily at Rp 488,000++ per person.

For special celebrations on Dec. 24 and 25, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day lunch and dinner buffets are priced at Rp 788,000++ per person.

Highlights include traditional roasted turkey, Beef Wellington, lobster, wagyu tomahawk, rustic pasta served on a giant cheese wheel, and an enticing selection of festive desserts.

Guests can also welcome the New Year with a grand lunch and dinner buffet on Dec. 31, priced at Rp 788,000++ per person, followed by a New Year’s Day brunch and dinner on Jan. 1, 2026, for Rp 558,000++ per person.

Meanwhile, at Rosso, the essence of Italian celebration comes alive with indulgent festive menus that blend authenticity and flair.

The Christmas Eve dinner on Dec. 24 is priced at Rp 888,000++ per person, while the Christmas Day lunch on Dec. 25 is Rp 788,000++ per person.

New Year’s Eve is marked with an elegant lunch and dinner on Dec. 31 for Rp 888,000++ per person, and the celebration continues with a New Year’s Day lunch and dinner on Jan. 1, 2026, at Rp 558,000++ per person. Each dining occasion showcases refined Italian cuisine, fine wines and heartfelt hospitality.

JIA, another dining destination at the hotel, invites guests to savor its Festive All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum from Dec. 1, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026, starting from Rp 598,000++ per person. The JIA Festive Premier Sets, featuring special offerings for the holiday season, are available from Dec. 24, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026, starting from Rp 1.29 million++ per person.

At Nishimura, Head Chef Yuuri Saito presents Special Festive Bento Sets celebrating the essence of Japanese craftsmanship, available from Dec. 24, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026, starting at Rp 450,000++ per person.