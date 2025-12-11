PetroChina reaffirms commitment to efficient, safe oil and gas operations in Jabung

J abung working area operator PetroChina International Jabung Ltd. (PCJL) has reiterated its commitment to continuing its development well drilling program and exploration activities efficiently while ensuring safe oil and gas operations for the surrounding community and environment.

PCJL, which operates Jabung as a production sharing contractor under the monitoring of the Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Special Task Force (SKK Migas), is targeting an exploration program at six wells as part of its working commitment (KKP) for 2023-2028.

PCJL vice president of operations Khostarosa Andika Jaya stated that the company has commenced exploration programs at two wells and is planning a third exploration program for 2027.

In addition, PCJL has also completed its seismic survey programs, with 3D seismic in Ketemu and Rukam, and 2D seismic in Eastern Jabung. Data acquisition and processing were completed at the end of Q1 2025, with the three seismic programs recording 1,747,849 safe working hours.

"In 2026, we will not only focus on implementing the development well drilling program, but also on developing several facilities in Jabung with efficient financing," Andika said.

To date, the company has completed drilling on seven wells out of the target drilling program of nine development wells. In these seven wells, PCJL recorded drilling cost efficiencies of US$5.6 million (14 percent) out of the approximately $41.2 million budget approved by SKK Migas.

The efficiencies stem from more precise well design, non-productive time control, the selection of drilling technologies such as high-performance drill bits, AI-assisted drilling and the use of the latest generation of measurement while drilling (MWD) with faster data transfer times. In addition, PCJL is also implementing 11 workover programs and 155 well services.

In 2026, PCJL plans to drill six development wells, 11 workovers and 170 well services, targeting additional savings of $900,000 to $1 million in fuel consumption at production facilities.

To ensure efficient and safe oil and gas operations, PCJL continuously implements various occupational health and safety programs for all Jabung employees, strengthens safety culture within the company and maintains a safe and healthy work environment.

Waste management at operating facilities and drilling rigs is carried out in accordance with regulations and in coordination with the Environment Ministry. "For example, PCJL reuses wastewater generated from activities at production facilities and drilling rigs. The wastewater is reused as a drilling mud diluent prior to drilling." Andika explained.

Heru Setyadi, head of SKK Migas’ program and communication division, said PCJL's efforts to maintain financing efficiency and production stability are a crucial contribution to achieving the national oil and gas lifting target.

"SKK Migas emphasizes that the success of the upstream oil and gas industry depends not only on technology and operations, but also on synergy between institutions. This strong collaboration is key to strengthening national energy security amidst increasing domestic energy demand.

"SKK Migas will continue to ensure that all activities are aligned with national policies, particularly in ensuring a stable energy supply and increasing state revenues for the greatest possible prosperity of the people," he concluded.