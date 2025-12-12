Batam’s investment boom signals a new regional growth era

B atam continues to reinforce its status as one of Indonesia’s most dynamic investment centers, driven by strengthened investment services and accelerating realization figures throughout 2025. BP Batam has launched the Batam Investment Dashboard and expanded the Investment Ambassador Program, two key initiatives designed to enhance transparency, speed up government response and broaden global business connectivity.

The investment dashboard, accessible via investinbatam.bpbatam.go.id, now serves as BP Batam’s real-time investment monitoring platform, enabling businesses to report constraints and directly track government follow-up. As of Dec. 2, 2025, 149 of 152 reported cases have been resolved, marking a 98 percent completion rate and positioning the platform as a critical tool for strengthening service accountability.

On the promotion side, the Investment Ambassador Program plays a strategic role in expanding business-to-business (B2B) networks and connecting global investors with emerging opportunities in Batam. Investment ambassadors actively facilitate communication, address business concerns and strengthen outreach to priority sectors and ASEAN markets.

BP Batam, in partnership with the Ministry of Investment/BKPM, has launched the Desk Investment and Mobile Investment Clinic to provide direct support for businesses, streamline licensing processes, and speed up the resolution of investment challenges across Batam’s industrial zones.

According to the BKPM’s LKPM data through the third quarter of 2025, Batam’s investment performance continues to rise sharply. Total realized investment reached Rp 33.66 trillion, up

74.94 percent compared with the same period in 2024. Strong momentum is reflected in

quarter-on-quarter (qoq) growth of +61.99 percent, year-on-year (yoy) +123.3 percent and cumulative-to-cumulative (c-to-c) +74.9 percent.

Domestic investment (PMDN) led the expansion, soaring 147.85 percent to Rp 14.85 trillion and underscoring strong confidence among Indonesian businesses in BP Batam’s policy stability. Foreign direct investment (FDI) also recorded solid growth, rising 41.97 percent to Rp 18.81 trillion, with Singapore remaining the top contributor.

“These achievements reflect the strong confidence of the business community in Batam’s increasingly conducive investment climate. The government continues to ensure that existing regulations serve as enablers, not obstacles for investors,” said Amsakar Achmad.

To support the growing demand for skilled labor, BP Batam has also launched the MANTAB (Batam Talent Management) application, a unified digital platform designed to strengthen the workforce ecosystem of the Batam Free Trade Zone by connecting industries with skilled talent in line with rapid industrial expansion.

During the annual BP Batam Investment Awards held on Oct. 22, 2025, a number of investors signed the Batam Investment Commitment Note for 2025, representing a total investment value of US$ 10.349 billion, equivalent to Rp 172.3 trillion. Looking ahead to 2026, BP Batam reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining this momentum and advancing toward the achievement of higher investment targets.

With a combination of service digitalization, strengthened investment outreach, robust realization performance and improved legal certainty, Batam is positioning itself as a modern, transparent and highly competitive investment hub in Southeast Asia, a momentum expected to continue into 2026.