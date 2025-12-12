TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight
Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight
Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Batam’s investment boom signals a new regional growth era

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 12, 2025 Published on Dec. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-12-12T15:37:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Image courtesy of BP Batam) (Image courtesy of BP Batam)

B

atam continues to reinforce its status as one of Indonesia’s most dynamic investment centers, driven by strengthened investment services and accelerating realization figures throughout 2025. BP Batam has launched the Batam Investment Dashboard and expanded the Investment Ambassador Program, two key initiatives designed to enhance transparency, speed up government response and broaden global business connectivity.

The investment dashboard, accessible via investinbatam.bpbatam.go.id, now serves as BP Batam’s real-time investment monitoring platform, enabling businesses to report constraints and directly track government follow-up. As of Dec. 2, 2025, 149 of 152 reported cases have been resolved, marking a 98 percent completion rate and positioning the platform as a critical tool for strengthening service accountability.

On the promotion side, the Investment Ambassador Program plays a strategic role in expanding business-to-business (B2B) networks and connecting global investors with emerging opportunities in Batam. Investment ambassadors actively facilitate communication, address business concerns and strengthen outreach to priority sectors and ASEAN markets.

BP Batam, in partnership with the Ministry of Investment/BKPM, has launched the Desk Investment and Mobile Investment Clinic to provide direct support for businesses, streamline licensing processes, and speed up the resolution of investment challenges across Batam’s industrial zones.

According to the BKPM’s LKPM data through the third quarter of 2025, Batam’s investment performance continues to rise sharply. Total realized investment reached Rp 33.66 trillion, up

74.94 percent compared with the same period in 2024. Strong momentum is reflected in

quarter-on-quarter (qoq) growth of +61.99 percent, year-on-year (yoy) +123.3 percent and cumulative-to-cumulative (c-to-c) +74.9 percent.

Domestic investment (PMDN) led the expansion, soaring 147.85 percent to Rp 14.85 trillion and underscoring strong confidence among Indonesian businesses in BP Batam’s policy stability. Foreign direct investment (FDI) also recorded solid growth, rising 41.97 percent to Rp 18.81 trillion, with Singapore remaining the top contributor.

“These achievements reflect the strong confidence of the business community in Batam’s increasingly conducive investment climate. The government continues to ensure that existing regulations serve as enablers, not obstacles for investors,” said Amsakar Achmad.

To support the growing demand for skilled labor, BP Batam has also launched the MANTAB (Batam Talent Management) application, a unified digital platform designed to strengthen the workforce ecosystem of the Batam Free Trade Zone by connecting industries with skilled talent in line with rapid industrial expansion.

During the annual BP Batam Investment Awards held on Oct. 22, 2025, a number of investors signed the Batam Investment Commitment Note for 2025, representing a total investment value of US$ 10.349 billion, equivalent to Rp 172.3 trillion. Looking ahead to 2026, BP Batam reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining this momentum and advancing toward the achievement of higher investment targets.

With a combination of service digitalization, strengthened investment outreach, robust realization performance and improved legal certainty, Batam is positioning itself as a modern, transparent and highly competitive investment hub in Southeast Asia, a momentum expected to continue into 2026.

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden

Jakarta’s heavy burden
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Related Articles

Manias, panics and artificial intelligence

Give investors clarity, not confusion

UK, Taiwan, Vietnam eye Indonesia’s upcoming oil and gas bids

Related Article

Manias, panics and artificial intelligence

Give investors clarity, not confusion

UK, Taiwan, Vietnam eye Indonesia’s upcoming oil and gas bids

The governance gap in Morowali is a bigger threat than the IMIP airstrip

Looser coal-plant ban may threaten Prabowo’s renewables pledge

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden

Jakarta’s heavy burden
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left) walks off the Garuda Indonesia-1 aircraft upon arriving at Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, on Dec. 12, 2025. After completing a series of state visits to Pakistan and Russia, President Prabowo immediately returned to disaster-affected areas in Sumatra.
Archipelago

Prabowo returns to flood-hit Sumatra after Pakistan-Russia trip
President Prabowo Subianto (center) inspects the operation of a public kitchen preparing food for flash flood survivors at an evacuation post in Pandan, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra province, on December 1, 2025.
Editorial

Sumatra’s prolonged plight
Tentative existence: The Tapanuli species is considered one of the rarest great apes in the world, with the less-than 800 remaining apes located in the region of Batang Toru, North Sumatra, south of Lake Toba.
Environment

Sumatra floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Thai PM dissolves parliament, paving way for national elections
Environment

Sumatra floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Regulations

Tax office summons wealthiest recalcitrant taxpayers
Archipelago

Prabowo returns to flood-hit Sumatra after Pakistan-Russia trip
Economy

Cleared of contamination, RI shrimp reenters US market
Academia

Europe's second 'China shock' is blessing in disguise
Academia

India’s strategic autonomy: A case for moral leadership
Academia

Celebrating 75 years of Indonesia–China Relations: The way forward
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.