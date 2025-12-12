Maybank Foundation promotes financial literacy through FinEx Awards 2025

M aybank Foundation, the social impact arm of Maybank Group, recently hosted the 4th Maybank Regional Financial Education Excellence Awards 2025 (FinEx) in Jakarta. Since its introduction in 2013, the award aims to highlight the outstanding achievements in deepening financial literacy among school children by participating schools, educators, families and students across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The FinEx award event is the pinnacle of Maybank Foundation’s flagship Cashville Kidz (CVK) program, that educates and equips school children from nine to 12 years old to build lifelong, healthy financial habits. Following its predecessors, the award recognizes exemplary achievements across four categories namely Best School Award, Best Educator Award, Best Student Award and the Best Family Award.

“For over a decade, Maybank has remained steadfast in our belief that sustainable development begins with financial literacy. Through initiatives like Cashville Kidz, we aim to nurture financially savvy, responsible young citizens who can make informed decisions and contribute to inclusive growth within their communities,” said Chairman of Maybank Group and Maybank Foundation, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ir. Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa.

“With over 610,000 lives reached through Maybank Foundation’s programs and more than 2.5 million households positively impacted in line with Maybank’s Sustainability Commitments in place since 2021, the mission remains clear: to humanize financial services and make quality education accessible across ASEAN,” he added.

In Indonesia, Maybank has received the continued support of the OJK and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for the Cashville Kidz program since 2019, which has reached over 18,800 students across 73 schools nationwide.

Delivered in partnership with MoneyTree Asia Pacific and supported by local education stakeholders, the CVK program has grown into one of the region’s largest school-based financial literacy initiatives, reaching more than 430,000 students and trained over 8,200 teachers in 1,530 schools across eight ASEAN countries.

“The achievements we have recognized today remind us that financial literacy is more than knowledge, it is a life skill that builds resilience, confidence and opportunity. It serves as the bridge connecting education to empowerment, and empowerment to inclusive growth,” said President Director Maybank Indonesia Steffano Ridwan.

The event was also attended by Independent Commissioners of Maybank Indonesia Hendar and Marina Tusin; Trustee of Maybank Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Datuk R. Karunakaran and Budhi Dyah Sitawati; Maybank Group chief sustainability officer, Datuk Shahril Azuar Jimin; head of Maybank Group Corporate Affairs and CEO of Maybank Foundation, Izlyn Ramli; CEO of MoneyTree Asia Pacific, Michael Reyes, chief directorate of financial literacy OJK Cecep Setiawan, and chairman of Student Task Force Directorate of High School, directorate general of Early Childhood Education Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Asep Sukmayadi.