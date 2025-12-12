TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden
Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden
Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

PLN offers industrial investors access to renewable energy

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 12, 2025 Published on Dec. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-12-12T11:33:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Members of the Indonesian delegation (from right) Fikri Praditya, manager for customer acquisition and green energy at PLN; Presthysa N. Lestari, vice president of global engagement and partnerships at Danantara; Dini Sulisyawati, executive vice president for sales and enterprise customer service at PLN; Prahoro Yulijanto Nurtjahyo, head of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry’s Human Resources Development Agency, Heldy Satriya Putera, deputy for strategic downstream investment at the Investment and Downstream Ministry; Farah Heliantina, assistant deputy for the acceleration of energy transition at the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister; Edo Mahendra, executive chairperson of the Indonesia Energy Transition Implementation Joint Office; and Royhan Nevy Wahab, minister counsellor for economic affairs at the Indonesian Embassy to the Netherlands, stand alongside their Dutch counterparts during a photo-call on Nov. 24 at the Indonesia Investment Forum in Amsterdam. Members of the Indonesian delegation (from right) Fikri Praditya, manager for customer acquisition and green energy at PLN; Presthysa N. Lestari, vice president of global engagement and partnerships at Danantara; Dini Sulisyawati, executive vice president for sales and enterprise customer service at PLN; Prahoro Yulijanto Nurtjahyo, head of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry’s Human Resources Development Agency, Heldy Satriya Putera, deputy for strategic downstream investment at the Investment and Downstream Ministry; Farah Heliantina, assistant deputy for the acceleration of energy transition at the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister; Edo Mahendra, executive chairperson of the Indonesia Energy Transition Implementation Joint Office; and Royhan Nevy Wahab, minister counsellor for economic affairs at the Indonesian Embassy to the Netherlands, stand alongside their Dutch counterparts during a photo-call on Nov. 24 at the Indonesia Investment Forum in Amsterdam.

S

tate-owned electricity company PT PLN has expanded its international outreach to industrial investors in the Netherlands and other parts of Europe, seeking to attract new investment to Indonesia. The utility firm has assured potential investors that it can meet their electricity needs, including from renewable sources, noting that 75 percent of its new generation capacity over the next decade will come from renewables.

Speaking on Nov. 24 at the Indonesia Investment Forum 2025 in Amsterdam, Dini Sulistyawati, PLN executive vice president for sales and enterprise customer service, outlined the company’s green electricity offerings for industrial clients.

In particular, Dini highlighted two main instruments, the dedicated source (DS) service and renewable energy certificates (RECs), which allow customers to choose renewable energy solutions that align with their operational requirements, sustainability commitments and procurement strategies.

Customers have the option to select electricity from existing or upcoming renewable energy projects within PLN’s portfolio, ensuring their consumption can be reported in line with the internationally recognized Scope 2 Guidance of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

Under the DS service, customers can secure their renewable electricity supply from specific projects listed in PLN’s Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL). Clients may sign agreements linked to particular plants, whether operational or under construction. For the latter, once a plant begins commercial operation, it will supply power to the grid and issue RECs through APX’s TIGRs platform to prevent double counting.

Tracked through the same platform, RECs certify that 1 megawatt-hour of electricity originates from a renewable power plant, enabling companies to meet Scope 2, RE100 and Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) requirements with clear, verifiable claims. Customers can attribute their renewable energy consumption to specific projects, supported by annual matching reports. This mechanism also provides early-stage financial support for new renewable capacity in Indonesia.

PLN currently offers RECs from 10 certified renewable plants via an online platform supported by dedicated account managers.

Dini explained the DS service gave companies an opportunity to secure renewable supply from projects that would come online under the new RUPTL, allowing them to directly support clean energy development in Indonesia. She added that PLN was working closely with energy-intensive industries such as data centers, electric vehicle manufacturers and mining and processing companies to align their expansion plans with the commercial operation dates of the firm’s renewable projects.

Both the DS service and RECs are part of PLN’s Green Energy as a Service (GEAS). Since 2020, more than 600 companies have used GEAS, including global brands such as Nike, Uniqlo and ABB, underscoring PLN’s growing role as a trusted partner in corporate decarbonization.

Daniel Karmel Tampubolon, PLN executive vice president for new and renewable energy, stressed that Indonesia’s clean energy transition depended on stronger national transmission infrastructure.

Although the country has abundant renewable resources, including solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and bioenergy, many of these resources are concentrated in the eastern regions, whereas major demand centers are in the west. This geographic mismatch poses a structural challenge for integrating renewable energy.

Rather than seeing it as an obstacle, however, PLN views this as an opportunity to innovate and reshape Indonesia’s power system.

Central to this vision is PLN’s Green Enabling Supergrid, a national transmission backbone designed to interconnect islands, move renewable electricity across regions and stabilize the grid as renewable penetration increases. The current RUPTL calls for nearly 48,000 kilometers of new transmission lines.

This transmission backbone is expected to allow PLN to transmit renewable power from resource-rich areas, support emerging industrial hubs and unlock large-scale renewable development. In preparing this infrastructure, PLN aims to position Indonesia as a clean, interconnected and investment-ready energy market.

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden

Jakarta’s heavy burden
Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides

Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides

Related Articles

Life in the dark: Northern Sumatra residents wait for a flicker of hope

RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center

Govt launches small hydropower plants across eastern regions

Related Article

Life in the dark: Northern Sumatra residents wait for a flicker of hope

RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center

Govt launches small hydropower plants across eastern regions

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Kalla’s brother linked to coal plant corruption

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden

Jakarta’s heavy burden
Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides

Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
An aerial handout picture taken on May 18, 2024 shows a general view of deforestation at an area in East Kalimantan. Deforestation in Indonesia rose again throughout 2024, local environmental NGO Auriga Nusantra said on Jan. 31 based on satellite image analysis and fieldwork.
Society

Rising forest loss puts Kalimantan at higher disaster risk 
President Prabowo Subianto (center) inspects the operation of a public kitchen preparing food for flash flood survivors at an evacuation post in Pandan, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra province, on December 1, 2025.
Editorial

Sumatra’s prolonged plight
Passive stance: A guide stands at Borobudur Temple, the world's largest Buddhist monument and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Magelang, Central Java on January 31, 2025.
Regulations

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Europe's second 'China shock' is blessing in disguise
Academia

India’s strategic autonomy: A case for moral leadership
Academia

Celebrating 75 years of Indonesia–China Relations: The way forward
Academia

Manias, panics and artificial intelligence
Archipelago

Use of elephants in post-flood cleanup in Aceh draws criticism
Academia

Responsible AI: A new pathway for managing disaster risks

Interview

Coordinated response key to govt’s disaster handling
Politics

Golkar’s proposal for permanent coalition backfires
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.