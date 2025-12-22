TheJakartaPost

DBS named “Global Bank of the Year 2025” by The Banker

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 22, 2025 Published on Dec. 19, 2025

(Courtesy of Bank DBS Indonesia) (Courtesy of Bank DBS Indonesia)

BS has been named Global Bank of the Year 2025 by The Banker’s annual Bank of the Year Awards, marking the third time DBS has received the Global Bank of the Year title, having previously won the award in 2018 and 2021.

In addition to the Global Bank of the Year title, DBS also received several other prestigious awards: Asia Bank of the Year, Singapore Bank of the Year, Investment Bank of the Year – Asia and, for the first time, Investment Bank of the Year – Financial Institutions Group.

DBS outperformed 294 other participating banks, reaffirming its position as an industry leader that consistently delivers positive impact across the global financial sector. This accolade represents the ninth global “Best Bank” recognition DBS has received from financial media since its first such award in 2018. DBS currently holds two global best bank titles simultaneously, namely from Euromoney and The Banker.

Founded in 1926 under the Financial Times, The Banker is a highly influential international publication renowned for its comprehensive coverage of the financial industry. Through the Bank of the Year Awards, The Banker recognizes the world’s leading financial institutions and outstanding performance across various banking sectors.

The Banker editor-in-chief Silvia Pavoni said Asia is home to some of the most exciting implementations of banking technology, which are often adopted by DBS.

She noted that DBS has been heavily investing in AI technology and staff upskilling to protect customers from financial fraud, a major issue in Singapore. DBS’s efforts to develop smart contracts as a faster and more seamless payment mechanism, including for cross-jurisdictional transactions, were among the initiatives that made a strong impression on the judging panel.

“Ultimately, we look for innovation that delivers genuine benefits to customers’ financial needs and everyday lives. DBS excels in this regard,” she explained.

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan expressed the company’s elation to once again receive the Global Bank of the Year award from The Banker.

“This prestigious recognition, together with the regional and category awards, reflects DBS’s position as an industry leader with sustained global impact. That said, we remain committed to continuous learning, humility and agility. We will continue to innovate, leverage new technologies and adopt sustainable practices to help shape the future of banking.”

Highlight
Flooded out, forgotten: A person puts a white flag in front of his damaged house on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, following severe flooding in Jambak village, Pante Ceureumen district, West Aceh, Aceh. The white flags were raised by residents of the village to call on the government to immediately declare the devastation in Sumatra a national disaster, which will allow for international assistance to enter and help accelerate recovery efforts.
Archipelago

Discontent grows in Aceh over flood response
Bullseye glory:Indonesian shooters Muhammad Iqbal Raia Prabowo (right) and Arista Perdana Putri Darmoyo salute the national flag during a medal giving ceremony on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, after winning the gold medal during the mixed team 10-meter air rifle final at the 2025 SEA Games at the Photharam Shooting Range in Bangkok. They defeated Vietnam’s mixed team of Thu Vinh Trinh and Quang Huy Pham by a score of 17-9.
Editorial

Bittersweet Games
Golden girls: Indonesian women’s doubles tennis players Janice Tjen (left) and Aldila Sutjiadi pose with their gold medals on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, after the award ceremony for the 2025 Southeast Asia (SEA) Games women’s doubles final at the National Tennis Development Center in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Bangkok. Aldila and Janice took gold after defeating Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech and Mananchaya Sawangkaew 2-0 (6-2, 6-1).
Sports

Indonesia finishes second, exceeds expectations at SEA Games

