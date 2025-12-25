TheJakartaPost

Malaysia Airlines honored at ITTA 2025 as most improved international airline

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, December 25, 2025 Published on Dec. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-12-25T14:26:26+07:00

Malaysia Airlines is honored to be recognized as Indonesia’s Most Improved International Airline by the Indonesia Travel & Tourism Awards (ITTA) 2025. (Courtesy of Malaysia Airlines) Malaysia Airlines is honored to be recognized as Indonesia’s Most Improved International Airline by the Indonesia Travel & Tourism Awards (ITTA) 2025. (Courtesy of Malaysia Airlines)

M

alaysia Airlines has been recognized as Indonesia’s Most Improved International Airline by the Indonesia Travel & Tourism Award (ITTA) 2025 during a  reflecting the airline’s progress in strengthening its operations and presence in Indonesia.

Presented at the ITTA 2025 ceremony on Dec. 16 in Jakarta and attended by representatives from Indonesia’s travel and tourism industry, the awards are organized by ITTA Foundation, a nongovernmental organization dedicated to advancing the country’s travel and tourism sector. 

This year’s edition featured more than 44 award categories across airlines, hospitality groups, tourism boards, cruise operators and other tourism stakeholders, positioning ITTA as a relevant industry benchmark in both the national and regional tourism landscapes. 

ITTA’s recognition highlights the developments Malaysia Airlines has made in network connectivity, service consistency, brand visibility and Malaysian Hospitality, the airline’s signature service philosophy. 

Earlier this year, the airline also received recognition as the Most Improved Airline at the ITTA Foundation’s 10th Bali Tourism Awards in Denpasar, Bali, underscoring its consistent progress and long-term commitment. 

These continued improvements support Malaysia’s broader tourism ambitions ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026, with the national carrier playing a key role in facilitating seamless travel between Indonesia, Malaysia and onward destinations across its global network. 

Malaysia Airlines connects Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, Medan and more to Kuala Lumpur and beyond through a network of more than 70 international destinations. 

As a full-service carrier, Malaysia’s national carrier delivers a premium travel experience with complimentary meals, generous baggage allowances and unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi on eligible flights. Customers who book directly via the Malaysia Airlines website or mobile app enjoy exclusive benefits, including free refunds and unlimited complimentary rebooking on selected fares. 

Travelers can personalize their journey even further with options such as seat selection, Chef-on-Call meals and lounge access while saving up to 15 percent on their next flight. They can also enjoy special child fare discounts, making travel more comfortable and convenient for families. 

Further enhancing its product offerings, Malaysia Airlines has introduced the Airbus A330neo on selected services to Bali. As the airline is set to become one of the largest A330neo operators in the Asia-Pacific region, its expanded wide-body fleet will strengthen connectivity and support network growth across key markets in ASEAN, China, India and Australasia, reinforcing Malaysia Airlines’ position as a leading premium carrier in the region. 

With spacious cabins, enhanced comfort and its signature Malaysian Hospitality, every journey with Malaysia Airlines is designed to be memorable from the moment passengers step on board. 

Book your ticket now at malaysiaairlines.com and experience the best of flying with Malaysia Airlines. 

 

