Marco Neukom begins new chapter at Conrad Bali and Hilton Garden Inn Bali Nusa Dua

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 30, 2025

(Courtesy of Conrad Bali) (Courtesy of Conrad Bali)

M

arco Neukom has been appointed as cluster general manager for Conrad Bali and Hilton Garden Inn Bali Nusa Dua. In this dual role, he is responsible for the overall strategic direction, commercial performance and guest experience across both properties.

Under his new title, Marco will shift his focus to elevate Conrad Bali’s standing in the luxury segment and firmly establish Hilton Garden Inn Bali Nusa Dua as a preferred choice for modern travelers seeking comfort, ease and a relaxed resort experience above all.

Leveraging his local insight and global brand expertise, he will lead the next phase of growth for both properties, working closely with teams to drive performance, strengthen owner partnerships and enhance Hilton’s value proposition in Bali.

Carrying more than 20 years of international hospitality experience under his belt, Marco has previously held similar roles in Europe, the Middle East and Asia in luxury establishments such as the W Hotels and The Ritz Carlton. His track record spans resort and urban properties, as well as high-profile pre-openings and repositioning.

For more information of Conrad Bali, please contact us via phone at +62 361 778 788 and for more information of Hilton Garden Inn Bali Nusa Dua, please contact us via phone at +62 361 8947788

