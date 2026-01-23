Government acts as mediator between platforms and ride-hailing drivers

A s the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) on drivers of online transportation services, commonly known as ojol, remains under deliberation, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi has emphasized that the government is not proposing a specific commission rate. Instead, it is positioning itself as a mediator between platform companies and their partner drivers.

The government, he added, believes the ojol Perpres will not disrupt the operations of app-based service providers.

“The spirit is, certainly, that our brothers and sisters who have become ojol partners can work while receiving the rights they deserve, while at the same time ensuring that the applications can continue operating. We hope all parties can work hand in hand,” Prasetyo said.

He stressed that the regulation is being drafted to ensure driver partners receive proper protection and benefits, while also safeguarding the sustainability of application-based businesses.

Prasetyo revealed that platform operators such as Gojek and Grab and their partner drivers have yet to reach a consensus on the fee-sharing scheme. As a result, the Perpres aimed at protecting ojol has been delayed.

He conveyed this to the media following a meeting with leaders of the House of Representatives on Jan. 19. “The ojol Perpres was one of the issues we discussed with House leaders,” he said, as quoted by bisnis.com.

The minister acknowledged that the government had initially targeted completion of the regulation by December 2025. However, the deadline was missed due to several unresolved substantive issues. “We had hoped it would be completed in December, but there are still agreements that have not been reached,” he explained.

One of the key unresolved issues is the formula for determining the commission percentage that application companies are allowed to charge. Currently, the maximum platform commission is set at 20 percent.

According to Prasetyo, the government has not put forward any specific figure regarding commission cuts. Instead, it is acting as a bridge between platform operators and drivers to help them reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

“There is no proposal [from the government]. We are facilitating the two parties, between the platform operators and their driver partners. What we are working on is finding a formula so that everyone can gain mutual understanding or reach a common agreement,” he said.

“That is precisely one of the points for which we are still seeking the right formula.”

Nevertheless, Prasetyo insisted that the government would finalize the ojol Perpres as soon as possible, while asking for patience from all stakeholders to ensure the resulting policy is balanced and broadly acceptable.

Separately, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Minister Maman Abdurrahman underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration in strengthening the MSME and partner ecosystem.

He added that the principles of partnership and a broad ecosystem must be maintained and further strengthened. “Therefore, any decision must take into account the perspectives of all parties involved in the ecosystem,” he said.