TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Government acts as mediator between platforms and ride-hailing drivers

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 23, 2026 Published on Jan. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-01-23T14:00:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

A

s the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) on drivers of online transportation services, commonly known as ojol, remains under deliberation, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi has emphasized that the government is not proposing a specific commission rate. Instead, it is positioning itself as a mediator between platform companies and their partner drivers.

The government, he added, believes the ojol Perpres will not disrupt the operations of app-based service providers.

“The spirit is, certainly, that our brothers and sisters who have become ojol partners can work while receiving the rights they deserve, while at the same time ensuring that the applications can continue operating. We hope all parties can work hand in hand,” Prasetyo said.

He stressed that the regulation is being drafted to ensure driver partners receive proper protection and benefits, while also safeguarding the sustainability of application-based businesses.

Prasetyo revealed that platform operators such as Gojek and Grab and their partner drivers have yet to reach a consensus on the fee-sharing scheme. As a result, the Perpres aimed at protecting ojol has been delayed.

He conveyed this to the media following a meeting with leaders of the House of Representatives on Jan. 19. “The ojol Perpres was one of the issues we discussed with House leaders,” he said, as quoted by bisnis.com.

The minister acknowledged that the government had initially targeted completion of the regulation by December 2025. However, the deadline was missed due to several unresolved substantive issues. “We had hoped it would be completed in December, but there are still agreements that have not been reached,” he explained.

One of the key unresolved issues is the formula for determining the commission percentage that application companies are allowed to charge. Currently, the maximum platform commission is set at 20 percent.

According to Prasetyo, the government has not put forward any specific figure regarding commission cuts. Instead, it is acting as a bridge between platform operators and drivers to help them reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

“There is no proposal [from the government]. We are facilitating the two parties, between the platform operators and their driver partners. What we are working on is finding a formula so that everyone can gain mutual understanding or reach a common agreement,” he said.

“That is precisely one of the points for which we are still seeking the right formula.”

Nevertheless, Prasetyo insisted that the government would finalize the ojol Perpres as soon as possible, while asking for patience from all stakeholders to ensure the resulting policy is balanced and broadly acceptable.

Separately, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Minister Maman Abdurrahman underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration in strengthening the MSME and partner ecosystem.

He added that the principles of partnership and a broad ecosystem must be maintained and further strengthened. “Therefore, any decision must take into account the perspectives of all parties involved in the ecosystem,” he said.

Popular

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Related Articles

Analysis: Disaster response tests government's openness to criticism

Who will benefit from a Grab-GoTo merger?

Analysis: IMIP airport raises questions on transparency and oversight

Related Article

Analysis: Disaster response tests government's openness to criticism

Who will benefit from a Grab-GoTo merger?

Analysis: IMIP airport raises questions on transparency and oversight

Stop the overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Popular

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivered his remarks during his debut at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22
Economy

Prabowo vows stability, wider scrutiny of 'rapacious' firms in Davos keynote
Deputy Finance Ministers Thomas Djiwandono (left) and Suahasil Nazara (right) greets journalist upon arriving at president-elect Prabowo Subianto's residence at Jl. Kertanegara in South Jakarta on Oct. 15, 2024. Prabowo summons individuals deemed suitable to be members of his cabinet since Oct. 14.
Editorial

In institutions we trust
A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building on Feb. 4, 2025, in Jakarta.
Politics

Government pushes police civilian posts rule despite court ruling

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Indonesia seeks to boost rooftop solar quota by 400 MW
Economy

Prabowo vows stability, wider scrutiny of 'rapacious' firms in Davos keynote
Archipelago

Remaining bodies found of 10 killed in ATR plane crash
Archipelago

Rescuers recover bodies of 10 passengers in Sulawesi plane crash
Economy

Danantara to deploy up to $14 billion this year, CIO says
Economy

EU wants US trade deal back on track, but warns it would defend itself if threatened again
Academia

Protecting Indonesia’s youth from long-term vulnerability
Conversation

Bakti Barito nurtures future guardians via environmental education
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.