Indonesia Youth Leadership Conference 2025 empowers youth through leadership

A IESEC in Indonesia’s largest annual national conference Indonesia Youth Leadership Conference (IYLC) returned for 2025, fostering strong engagement and empowering the new generation to strengthen their commitment to AIESEC and its vision.

Held from Nov. 20 to 23, 2025, at Aston Inn Batu, Malang. East Java, IYLC 2025 was attended by active university students aged 18-21 from 26 local chapters, as well as one expansion, along with international facilitators from Canada and Tunisia. In addition, The Jakarta Post served as the official media partner for IYLC 2025.

Under the theme of “Dawn of the Kings: Path to Brawijaya”, IYLC 2025 challenged delegates to have courage in taking initiative, pursue their aspirations, uphold integrity and engage in sustainable actions to generate meaningful impact.

The first day began with a special performance by the Batu city administration, followed with opening remarks from member committee president (MCP) of AIESEC in Indonesia 25.26 Anju Fritzwinata and conference committee president (CCP) of IYLC 2025 Fahrizal Sanggah Firmansyah.

The conference’s chair, chief finance officer of AIESEC International 2025 Eugene Lee, initiated the first session of the day with a focus on “The Power of AIESEC”, emphasizing how the organization advances its purpose of achieving peace and fulfilling human potential through exchange programs, experiences and networking.

The second day started with a focus on “The Power of You”, highlighting a deeper understanding of the role of youth as the agent of change and emphasizing the importance of environmental awareness and the initiative in responsible action.

The agenda also showcased the World’s Largest Lesson (WLL), a global initiative established in 2015 by Project Everyone in collaboration with UNICEF and UNESCO, which aims to introduce the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to children around the world and empower them to take action, contributing to a better future.

During the IYLC 2025, WLL was conducted for junior high school students, centered on cultivating awareness of climate issues and environmental sustainability through a combination of theory and practical experiences.

As the final agenda for the day, the “Global Village: Our Nusantara” cultural festival provided a space for delegates to highlight their cultural diversity, with attendees dressed in their respective traditional regional attire and booths offering traditional food.

Meanwhile, the third day focused on “The Power of Us”, highlighting the value of opportunities to grow and create positive impact together. The agenda featured in-depth discussion on exchange programs, the role and contributions of youth and a learning session aimed at understanding participants’ personal capacity and the impact they can create.

The final day, on “The Power of the Future”, focused on shaping the future through the choices and actions in communities to create numerous opportunities.

As IYLC 2025 drew to a close, the conference successfully spread strong leadership values, inspiring young people to become great leaders in the future.

For more information, visit the AIESEC in Indonesia website at https://aiesec.or.id/