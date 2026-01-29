TheJakartaPost

Pupuk Indonesia secures phosphate supply from Algeria to support food self-sufficiency

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 29, 2026

(Courtesy of HO Pupuk Indonesia)

P

T Pupuk Indonesia is advancing a strategic international partnership with Algeria’s state-owned phosphate mining company, Somiphos, to secure critical fertilizer raw materials. The cooperation is aimed at supporting Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency agenda and strengthening the national fertilizer supply chain.

Pupuk Indonesia president director Rahmad Pribadi and Somiphos president director Mokhtar Lekhal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Algeria on Jan. 20.

The signing was witnessed by Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sudaryono, Algeria’s Minister of Energy and Mining Mohamed Arkab, Sonarem Group CEO Reda Belhaj and other stakeholders.

The agreement aims to ensure the long-term availability of rock phosphate, a key raw material in fertilizer production, to support Indonesia’s national food self-sufficiency program.

Under the cooperation, Pupuk Indonesia will receive phosphate supply support of up to 1 million tonnes per year for domestic fertilizer production. The agreement also opens opportunities for joint investment in phosphate mining, processing and downstream phosphate-based fertilizer projects in Algeria.

Rahmad Pribadi said the partnership was part of Pupuk Indonesia’s strategy to strengthen its upstream supply chain and reduce dependence on imported raw materials. He added that securing sustainable access to phosphate is essential to maintaining fertilizer availability and affordability for farmers.

Meanwhile, Sudaryono stated that the cooperation aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s directive to strengthen fertilizer raw material supply chains and lower fertilizer production costs.

He said long-term partnerships are needed to reduce cost pressures caused by reliance on imported inputs and to improve farmers’ welfare.

“This cooperation is a concrete step toward strengthening the upstream fertilizer industry so that production costs can be reduced and fertilizer prices for farmers become more affordable,” Sudaryono said.

Minister Mohamed Arkab said the agreement reflects Algeria’s commitment to expanding economic cooperation with partner countries, particularly in strategic mining sectors such as phosphate.

He added that the partnership supports Algeria’s efforts to develop value-added industries, promote investment and facilitate technology transfer.

In addition to Somiphos, Pupuk Indonesia is also exploring potential cooperation with Algeria’s state-owned oil and gas company Sonatrach to develop an integrated fertilizer industry ecosystem in Algeria, supported by the country’s competitive gas prices.

Somiphos is a state-owned Algerian company engaged in phosphate exploration, mining, processing and marketing. It operates in the Djebel Onk mining area in Tebessa, eastern Algeria, one of the country’s largest phosphate deposits, and is part of the SONAREM Group.

Highlight
Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Jan. 27, 2026. House appoints Adies as its appointee for the Constitutional Court justice seat to replace incumbent justice Arief Hidayat who will retire in February.
Politics

Controversial lawmaker rises to Constitutional Court in shady process
Ancient hand: The faded hand stencil that is dated at least 67,800 years old is pointed by a color palette chart held by the archaeologist during an expedition at the Liang Metanduno cave on Muna Island, Southeast Sulawesi, in May 2019.
Editorial

The drawing's on the wall
Employees stand near a screen showing the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) down 8 percent at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Jan. 28, 2026. The IDX temporarily halted trading that afternoon as the benchmark index dropped to 8,261.79 points following an announcement from Morgan Stanley Capital International's (MSCI) that it would temporarily suspend the index rebalancing process for Indonesian stocks.
Markets

IDX halts trading again as stocks plunge further

