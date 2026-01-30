TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place welcomes Lunar New Year with timeless flavors

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 30, 2026

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with seasonal hampers and timeless flavors (Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Pacific Place) Celebrate the Year of the Horse with seasonal hampers and timeless flavors (Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Pacific Place)

A

s the Lunar New Year dawns with renewed hope and vibrant promise, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place invites guests to welcome the Year of the Horse with a celebration of abundance, togetherness and enduring tradition.

Inspired by the spirit of the season, the hotel unveils its Lunar New Year Hampers Collection alongside a series of Lunar Dining experiences designed to bring families and loved ones together in celebration.

Rooted in the cherished tradition of gifting, the Lunar New Year Hampers Collection ranges from Rp 988,000 to Rp 3,288,000, with each hamper embodying wishes for abundance, harmony and a year filled with success.

To complement the spirit of the festivities, PA.SO.LA Restaurant presents a series of curated dining experiences where tradition and celebration come together at the table.

Guests may begin the feast with Salmon and Jellyfish Yu Sheng, a symbolic dish of prosperity and good fortune, followed by a refined house made dim sum selection, featuring highlights such as Truffle Shrimp Siu Mai and Pan Seared Chicken Gyoza.

Main course offerings showcase the richness of the season with indulgent dishes including Stir Fried Lobster, delicate Grouper Fillet, succulent Suckling Pig and the hotel’s Signature Peking Duck, prepared with time-honored technique and presented with elegance.

Complementing the culinary journey, guests are welcomed with Pearls of Wisdom, a signature welcome drink blending Darjeeling tea, lychee elixir, ginger and lemon, alongside a selection of Lunar New Year Themed cocktails in various festive interpretations, crafted to elevate the celebratory spirit.

The delicacies can be savored at the Lunar New Year’s Eve Dinner on Feb. 16 and Lunar New Year Brunch on Feb. 17 for Rp 888,000++ per person and Rp 445,000++ per child between 6 and 12 years old, or at the Lunar New Year Dinner on Feb. 17 for Rp 788,000++ per person and Rp 395,000++ per child between 6 and 12 years old. Additionally, guests can opt for a free flow beverage package for Rp 528,000++ per person, which includes a selection of cocktails, wine and beer.

As families reunite, tables fill with laughter and blessings are exchanged, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place looks forward to welcoming guests to celebrate the Lunar New Year in an atmosphere of refinement, tradition and heartfelt hospitality.

For table reservation and hampers order, please contact PA.SO.LA Restaurant via WhatsApp at +62 811 8061 850, phone at (021) 2550 1993, or via email at pasola.jakarta@ritzcarlton.com.

