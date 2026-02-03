TheJakartaPost

The Gaia Hotel Bandung opens Gaia Lounge at KCIC Padalarang

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 3, 2026

I

n line with its commitment to providing a comfortable stay for its guests, The Gaia Hotel Bandung has officially opened the Gaia Lounge at KCIC Padalarang Station as the first point of contact for guests arriving via the Whoosh high-speed train service.

Providing an efficient and sophisticated arrival experience even before guests arrive at the hotel, the Gaia Lounge reflects The Gaia Hotel Bandung's efforts to meet modern travelers’ need for convenience and personalized service from the very moment they arrive in Bandung.

As the first point of contact, the Gaia Lounge serves as a place where various travel needs can be handled from the outset, ranging from room reservations and early room registration, reservations at Semeja Asian Kitchen and Monomono Bar & Social Dining, to scheduling activities and wellness programs such as Pilates classes and treatments at Sepik Massage Therapy and Spa. For a seamless journey, luggage transfer assistance is also available, allowing guests to travel lightly and arrive with ease. The experience also includes a complimentary shuttle service connecting KCIC Padalarang Station to The Gaia Hotel Bandung and vice versa.

Beyond these services, the Gaia Lounge provides a quiet and comfortable waiting area for guests to rest before continuing their journey, complete with light refreshments.

"We present the Gaia Lounge as part of the guest experience at The Gaia Hotel Bandung. It's not just about the stay, but about how we welcome guests from the moment they arrive in Bandung until they return home," said Novi Samodro, general manager of The Gaia Hotel Bandung.

"With the arrival of high-speed train connectivity, Padalarang is now an important gateway to Bandung. Through the Gaia Lounge, we want to ensure every guest experiences a warm welcome and signature Gaia service from the start of their journey."

The presence of the Gaia Lounge at Padalarang KCIC Station is expected to set a new standard in the hotel arrival experience, while strengthening The Gaia Hotel Bandung's position as a hospitality destination that adapts to today's mobility and lifestyle developments.

