The Langham, Jakarta celebrates the spirit of Ramadan with elevated experiences

A s the holy fasting month of Ramadan approaches, The Langham, Jakarta invites guests to embrace a season of reflection, gratitude and togetherness through a thoughtfully curated collection of dining, stay and celebratory experiences.

Rooted in tradition yet elevated through refined hospitality, the hotel’s dining experiences seamlessly blend local and international flavors, from vibrant iftar experiences at Tom’s and ALICE by Tom Aikens to delightful Japanese cuisine at Morimoto and exclusive Ramadan hampers for elegant seasonal gifting.

Available from Rp 888,000++, guests can select between two distinct offerings. The Emerald Hamper showcases four jars of gourmet cookies, a decadent Lapis Legit cake and indulgent chocolate covered Medjool dates with assorted fillings, while the Jade Hamper features a refined assortment of four jars of premium cookies, including festive favorites such as Nastar and Kaasstengels. For a limited time, guests can also enjoy up to 15 percent savings for purchases of five hamper boxes or more.

Tom’s by Tom Aikens presents a bold and indulgent iftar buffet that reflects Chef Aikens’ signature culinary style. The menu highlights robust international flavors alongside beloved Indonesian favorites and refined Arabic accents, brought to life through engaging live cooking stations, available from Rp 608,000++ per person.

At ALICE by Tom Aikens, guests are welcome to a generous full buffet inspired by the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean and the Middle East, complemented by subtle Indonesian touches. Available from Rp 588,000++ per person, the buffet features an array of hot and cold selections, artisanal breads, mezze and indulgent desserts, while interactive live stations bring the dining experience to life.

Morimoto meanwhile presents a family style set menu crafted for collective enjoyment, drawing inspiration from the Japanese dining concept “famiresu” (family restaurant). Available for Rp 588,000++ per person, Morimoto invites guests to break the fast together over a curated selection of dishes where refined Japanese techniques meet comforting, familiar flavors.

For guests wishing to extend their Ramadan experiences beyond the dining table, The Langham, Jakarta offers the Ramadan & Eid Staycation package, a luxurious overnight stay complemented by a curated iftar set menu and a comforting sahur (predawn meal) menu, allowing guests to observe Ramadan with ease and elegance in a refined residential setting.

For corporate gatherings and group celebrations, the Langham Iftar Package offers a seamless blend of productivity and togetherness. With an offering that includes a well-appointed function room, comprehensive meeting amenities and a generous group iftar buffet, this package is an ideal choice for business meetings as well as corporate or community iftar events.

Guests can elevate their experience further through the Brilliant by Langham loyalty program, enjoying dining privileges and added value during the holy month.

Through its diverse culinary offerings, refined ambience and unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality, The Langham, Jakarta has set the stage for a meaningful and memorable Ramadan.

For more information and dining reservations, email tljkt.dining@langhamhotels.com or chat via WhatsApp at (+62) 0858-83888881.