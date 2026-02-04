SCash partners with KBI to support local enterprises in Indonesia

S Cash Global, a Singapore-based technology company specializing in new retail and super app ecosystem development, has entered into a strategic collaborative partnership with PT Kliring Berjangka Indonesia (KBI) to support the revitalization of sustainable, transparent and efficient commodity-based businesses across Indonesia, particularly those led by cooperatives and village business actors.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Indonesia’s commodity ecosystem, combining SCash’s technology and ecosystem capabilities with KBI’s role as a state-owned institution responsible for clearing, settlement and governance in Indonesia’s commodity trading system.

Together, the parties aim to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), cooperatives and village-based entrepreneurs in participating more safely and effectively in structured commodity markets, especially in the agriculture and community sectors.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) account for nearly 99 percent of all business units in Indonesia, including millions of commodity and village business actors who remain constrained by limited access to digital infrastructure, governance systems and structured markets.

Through this collaboration, SCash positions itself as a long-term ecosystem partner, providing technology solutions that help revive and strengthen commodity businesses so they can operate more sustainably, efficiently and transparently.

The collaboration also aligns with national efforts to strengthen village economies and commodity governance. In this context, the partnership engages with key ecosystem stakeholders, including representatives of village business actors such as the Association of Indonesian Village Entrepreneurs (APUDSI), which plays a role in representing grassroots economic actors within national development priorities.

“SCash’s commitment goes beyond building technology platforms,” said Michael Lee Eng Yew, CEO of SCash.

“We are focused on enabling real economic participation by working closely with trusted national institutions like KBI and local ecosystem partners,” he continued.

“This collaboration is about reviving commodity businesses, strengthening governance and ensuring village and cooperative entrepreneurs are not left behind as Indonesia’s economy continues to evolve.”

SCash’s role in Indonesia extends beyond digital systems and transactions. The company actively supports social and economic programs in partnership with leading local organizations to strengthen SMEs and community-based enterprises.

One example is the #EmpowerWomenSentani campaign in Papua, supported by SCash in collaboration with Campaign for Good and Kopernik. The initiative applies a structured and transparent selection process that combines expert assessment with community vetting.

Through this approach, short-listed women entrepreneurs received capacity building support and on-the-ground training, while grant recipients were selected based on both technical merit and validation from the communities they serve. This ensured local accountability, relevance and real-world impact.

The collaboration also involves KBI subsidiary PT Kliring Perdagangan Berjangka Indonesia (KPBI) together with PT Karya Jasa Internasional, APUDSI and PT Daya Teknologi Nusantara in the development and utilization of the Warehouse Receipt System (SRG).

Through system integration and the support of strategic partners, the SRG ecosystem is expected to become more accessible and efficient, while increasing the economic value of local commodities.

“This partnership is not a one-off announcement. It is a foundation for long-term collaboration that supports sustainable commodity businesses and empowers village entrepreneurs to grow with confidence within Indonesia’s formal economy,” Lee emphasized.