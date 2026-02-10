TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy
Pressing for an open society
2025 GDP growth misses target
When credibility becomes the real fiscal constraint

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy
Pressing for an open society
2025 GDP growth misses target
When credibility becomes the real fiscal constraint

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

IPB, TSE Group emphasize importance of conserving pig-nosed turtles, birds-of-paradise

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 10, 2026 Published on Feb. 10, 2026 Published on 2026-02-10T14:46:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of TSE Group) (Courtesy of TSE Group)

R

esponsible management of production forests and river systems continues to play a crucial role in protecting the habitats of pig-nosed turtles and the greater birds-of-paradise in Papua, despite increasing climate pressures, a four-year joint study by IPB University and Tunas Sawa Erma (TSE) Group has found.

The findings were presented at a wildlife seminar and workshop titled “Melindungi Ikon Papua: Pemantauan Jangka Panjang Kura-kura Moncong Babi dan Cenderawasih” (Protecting Papua’s Icons: Long-Term Monitoring of Pig-Nosed Turtles and Birds-of-Paradise) held on Feb. 6. The event marked part of a long-term research collaboration between IPB University and TSE Group that has been underway since 2022.

The study recorded consistent occurrences of greater birds-of-paradise (Paradisaea apoda) within TSE Group’s managed forests, where selective harvesting practices are applied. Over the course of the research, more than 100 individual birds were identified across two forest concessions, with approximately half of the monitored area classified as having high habitat suitability.

Researchers also successfully documented lekking (mating) behavior and identified lek sites and food-producing trees that are critical to the species’ long-term survival.

Prof. Ani Mardiastuti, who led the greater birds-of-paradise research, noted that forest management practices which maintain high conservation value areas and apply selective harvesting contribute significantly to the preservation of endemic bird species in Papua.

On the freshwater side, the study found that climate change is becoming an increasingly decisive factor in the breeding success of pig-nosed turtles. Extreme rainfall and flooding events along the Kao River have caused repeated spawning failures during several observation periods, highlighting the need for conservation strategies that integrate habitat protection with climate adaptation measures.

Prof. Mirza D. Kusrini, who researches the pig-nosed turtle, emphasized the importance of long-term monitoring to understand the effects of weather anomalies on wildlife life cycles.

“Extended observation is essential for understanding how weather anomalies affect breeding success. By working closely with local communities, we can ensure conservation efforts continue sustainably,” he said.

TSE Group Director Wicklief F. Leunufna reaffirmed the company’s commitment to environmental and wildlife conservation.

“Through our research collaboration with IPB University, we aim to continuously align our operations with evidence-based conservation practices,” he said.

Dean of IPB University’s Faculty of Forestry and Environment, Prof. Dodik Ridho Nurrochmat, expressed hope that the research would inform future regional policymaking.

“We hope this forum serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, as well as a source of stakeholder input and mandate to ensure our research remains aligned with the need for actionable policies,” he said.

South Papuan Governor Apolo Safanpo stressed the importance of data-driven research in public policy formulation. “Credible scientific studies ensure that development decisions and natural resource management respect both people and the planet,” he said.

Overall, the joint project between IPB University and TSE Group encompasses wildlife population monitoring, protection of high conservation value areas, and the development of technical recommendations for managing key species. The results are expected to serve as an important reference for local administrations, businesses and other stakeholders in strengthening wildlife and ecosystem conservation efforts in Papua, particularly amid the growing challenges from climate change.

Popular

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy

Trump’s $1b levy
Pressing for an open society

Pressing for an open society

Related Articles

Walking the human rights talk

TNI rescues Freeport workers from OPM’s threats

Indonesian military rescue 18 Freeport workers from rebel siege in Papua

Related Article

Walking the human rights talk

TNI rescues Freeport workers from OPM’s threats

Indonesian military rescue 18 Freeport workers from rebel siege in Papua

The irony of Indonesia’s UN human rights presidency

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Popular

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy

Trump’s $1b levy
Pressing for an open society

Pressing for an open society

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Palestinians protest after Israeli soldiers blocked the entrance of the Nur Shams Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on February 9, 2026, demanding to be allowed to return to their homes from where they were expelled last year during an ongoing Israeli army operation. Saudi Arabia and seven other Muslim-majority countries on February 9 condemned new Israeli measures to tighten control of the West Bank and pave the way for more settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.
Middle East and Africa

International outrage grows over Israel's plans for West Bank
Joint search and rescue personnel search for victims at the site of a landslide following heavy rains in Pasir Langu village, Cisarua district West Bandung regency, West Java on Jan. 27, 2026.
Editorial

Mapping the danger zones
Streams of reality : Slum housing are seen in this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 13, on the banks of the Ciliwung River in Matraman, East Jakarta. The Jakarta provincial administration has identified 445 community units with poor housing and limited sanitation.
Economy

Poverty at record low as govt seeks to redefine threshold

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Pertamina denies Russian crude imports as EU mulls sanctions
Economy

Retail sales post strong annual gain as consumer confidence holds up
Asia & Pacific

Australia urges calm after violent clashes in Sydney during Israeli President's visit
Asia & Pacific

Probe ongoing into Singapore accident that killed six-year-old Indonesian
Companies

Finance Ministry’s SMI secures $9.3m grants to expand green finance
Economy

Indonesia’s growth: Resilient but uneven
Middle East and Africa

International outrage grows over Israel's plans for West Bank
Economy

Fiscal discipline remains intact, govt insists, after Moody’s outlook cut
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.