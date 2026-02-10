TheJakartaPost

PT Trimata Benua secures homologation approval in PKPU process

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 10, 2026

T Trimata Benua, a limited liability company and the holder of a coal mining concession under a Production Operation Mining License (IUP–OP) located in Bentayan, South Sumatra, has officially secured homologation approval from its creditors after obtaining consent from more than two-thirds of the voting creditors. The approval marks a significant milestone in the company’s corporate restructuring process.

The homologation was reached during a creditors’ meeting related to the Suspension of Debt Payment Obligations (PKPU) case No. 133/Pdt.Sus-PKPU/2025/PN Niaga Jkt Pst, which was held at the Commercial Court of the Central Jakarta District Court.

The meeting was attended by the majority of creditors, including PT Trans Energy Indonesia, PT Global Makara Teknik, and PT Ombilin Fusi Nusantara, all of which are exclusive contractors of PT Trimata Benua. The settlement proposal received approval from more than 99 percent of total voting creditors presents.

The majority creditors represented a combined claim value of approximately Rp 1.15 trillion, consisting of  PT Trans Energy Indonesia with claims of Rp 575 billion, PT Global Makara Teknik amounting to Rp 423 billion and PT Ombilin Fusi Nusantara totaling Rp 151 billion. These creditors collectively played a decisive role in securing the homologation approval.

The Board of Directors of PT Trimata Benua stated that the successful homologation represents an important milestone in the company’s restructuring efforts and “serves as a strong foundation for the sustainability of operations and the recovery of future business performance.”

According to the board, following the approval of the settlement proposal, the company is committed to fulfilling all obligations stipulated in the homologation decision in a responsible and consistent manner.

“This homologation reflects the commitment of management and all stakeholders to safeguarding business continuity,” the board said.

Through the settlement, PT Trimata Benua will be able to focus on recovery, evaluation, and system improvements, with the aim of strengthening the company’s implementation of Good Corporate Governance (GCG) principles and delivering long-term benefits to the wider public.

In line with the settlement, the company also ensures that contractors bound under exclusive agreements with PT Trimata Benua are able to carry out production activities based on integrated and integrity-driven plans that meet the needs of the company and its stakeholders.

PT Trimata Benua further confirmed that, within a maximum period of four months following the homologation decision, it will commence payments to its creditors.

With the company now released from bankruptcy proceedings, PT Trimata Benua reaffirms its commitment to upholding good corporate governance principles and complying with all applicable laws and regulations in the conduct of its operational activities.

PT Trimata Benua’s shareholding structure comprises 45 percent ownership by PT Nusantara Energi Indonesia, 10.71 percent by PT Bahtera Mulia Kencana, 25 percent by Subagio Wirjoatmodjo, and 19.29 percent by Sukoraharjo Wirdjoatmojo.

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.