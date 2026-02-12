YSF 2026 highlights AIESEC in Indonesia’s commitment to address global challenges

A IESEC in Indonesia has reaffirmed its commitment to tackle global issues through the perspectives of youths through the annual Youth Speak Forum (YSF), an initiative by AIESEC Global that aims to position the youth-run platform as a credible voice for youths across the globe.

Held on Jan. 31 at the Menara Syariah in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, South Jakarta, YSF 2026 adopted the theme “Future by Youth: Empowering Change through Global Leadership and Sustainability”.

The event welcomed more than 300 participants from across Indonesia who attended a series of panel discussions, a workshop and forum group discussions (FGDs), as well as a pitching session for the Global Project Competition (GPC).

Beyond these main events, this year’s YSF also featured three focus sessions that aligned with the purpose of AIESEC in Indonesia: Youth in Global Leadership, Youth in Future and Youth in Sustainability.

The first focus session on Youth in Global Leadership, delivered by L’Oréal Indonesia talent acquisition director Yahya Prasetya and Bakrie Center Foundation CEO Jimmi Gani, emphasized the importance of developing leadership skills that enabled youth to keep growing and thriving in a global context.

The second session on Youth in Future was delivered by Nadira Natasyam, marketing communication coordinator with Mereka Indonesiam and Stephen Budiman, CEO of PT WIR Asia. Discussions centered on shaping the future by reevaluating approaches to artificial intelligence for increasing alignment with education.

The final discussion on Youth in Sustainability highlighted the importance of taking initiative actions that transformed waste into valuable resources. The discussions were led by Green Welfare chair Kevin Wisnumurtin of the board of supervisors and Jeffri Ricardo, senior manager of public affairs and sustainability at Danone Indonesia.

The focus sessions were followed by a workshop that involved contributions from SRE Indonesia, ASEAN Youth Organization (AYO) and TLab, as well as FGDs that engaged all participants, divided into groups to discuss a variety of case studies. FGDs are designed to foster critical thinking, enabling youth to develop ideas and insights in the creation of innovative solutions.

The day ended with a pitching session featuring presentation from every finalist of the GPC, a youth innovation platform that empowers them to develop sustainable project ideas. This session provided an opportunity for the GPC finalists to present their project ideas to judges, with a focus on innovation, relevance to global issues and potential societal impacts.

Through YSF 2026, AIESEC in Indonesia manifested its commitment to strengthening collaboration in empowering youth as changemakers. This forum is expected to generate sustainable solutions while reinforcing contributions from youth in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Discover more about AIESEC’s initiatives in empowering youth leadership at https://aiesec.or.id/