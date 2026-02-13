DENZA takes center stage at BCA Expoversary 2026 with premium D9 and B5 models

D ENZA, China’s fast-growing premium electric vehicle brand under BYD Group, marked its Indonesian debut by showcasing its highly successful DENZA D9 and introducing its latest model, DENZA B5, at BCA Expoversary 2026. The brand’s participation in the event reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence in Indonesia’s luxury EV segment.

Held from Feb. 5 to 8 at Indonesia Convention Exhibition in BSD City, Tangerang, Banten, the Expoversary provided DENZA with a strategic platform to engage directly with Indonesian consumers. During the event, DENZA displayed its flagship model DENZA D9, an award-winning premium multipurpose vehicle (MPV) recognized as Car of the Year 2025, and also unveiled DENZA B5 to the Indonesian public for the first time.

Luther T. Panjaitan, head of public and government relations at PT BYD Motor Indonesia, said DENZA joined this year’s Expoversary as part of its strategy to broaden domestic reach.

“DENZA’s presence at BCA Expoversary 2026 is a strategic step in expanding our reach to Indonesian consumers. Through this event, we aim to provide visitors with the opportunity to experience firsthand the character, comfort and advanced technology offered by DENZA through DENZA D9 and DENZA B5,” said Luther.

He emphasized that direct consumer engagement was essential to building trust and strengthening DENZA’s position as a premium EV brand in Indonesia.

DENZA D9 stands out with its spacious cabin featuring a 7-7-7 configuration, comfortably accommodating seven adults while providing ample luggage capacity for seven suitcases and seven carry-on bags. The model integrates a range of intelligent safety systems and advanced driver assistance technologies to ensure a safe, calm and intuitive driving experience.

Powered by efficient electrification technology, DENZA D9 delivers smooth performance and responsive handling, offering a balanced combination of performance, efficiency and comfort across various driving conditions. Its quiet and stable driving character makes it well-suited for families, professionals and business travelers seeking premium mobility solutions.

Throughout 2025, more than 7,400 D9 units were sold nationwide, contributing 7 percent growth in the high-end/luxury MPV segment compared to the previous year. This achievement highlights the D9’s role in strengthening and expanding Indonesia’s premium MPV market, as well as reflects strong consumer demand for innovative and sophisticated electric mobility.

Meanwhile, the official introduction of DENZA B5 expands the brand’s portfolio into the premium off-road sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment. Designed for consumers with active lifestyles and a passion for adventure, the B5 combines advanced electrification technology with intelligent structural engineering, adaptive suspension and high-end comfort features.

Built using cell-to-chassis (CTC) technology, DENZA B5 integrates the battery directly into the vehicle frame, reinforcing body rigidity and improving impact protection. This structural innovation not only enhances safety but also provides a more stable foundation for comfort and control in various driving conditions.

To further enhance its off-road capability, DENZA B5 is equipped with the DiSus-P intelligent hydraulic body control system, which adjusts suspension characteristics in real time based on road surfaces and driving styles to ensure adaptability and confidence, even in extreme terrain.