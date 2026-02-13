Tomas Jizhar Foundation, Innopraktika, UPH, MSU join forces to advance research, education

M ODENA Group, through the Tomas Jizhar Foundation and Innopraktika, has facilitated the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Indonesia’s Universitas Pelita Harapan (UPH) and Russia’s Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU).

Through the MoU, the four parties agreed to support various forms of collaboration, including student exchanges, research activities and educational programs between UPH and MSU.

The agreement also opens opportunities for the development of joint research centers involving several leading technology companies from Russia.

Michael Jizhar, cochair of the Tomas Jizhar Foundation and executive vice president of MODENA, said the company recognizes the significant role of industries in supporting cross-sector innovation.

“Recognizing MSU’s long history of technological advancement and UPH’s leadership in Indonesia’s education sector, it is crucial for Indonesia to collaborate in order to build and strengthen our educational sovereignty. I envision a future where Indonesia becomes a center for global education,” said Michael.

Natalia Popova, first deputy CEO of Innopraktika, said the collaboration represented an important step in strengthening connectivity between the innovation ecosystems of Russia and Indonesia.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering cross-border partnerships that bring together educational institutions, industry players and technology stakeholders from Russia and beyond. Through this synergy, we hope to expand knowledge transfer and create sustainable innovation development opportunities,” said Popova.

The partnership supports the advancement of science and education in the two countries by facilitating technology promotion and the development of technological talent and specialists, as well as by enabling access to the R&D capabilities of each party.

Yuri Mazei, vice rector of MSU, emphasized the importance of collaborating with other countries in addressing global challenges in science and technology.

“Collaboration with partners in Indonesia represents a strategic step in expanding MSU’s international cooperation while also encouraging knowledge exchange and the development of innovative solutions with broad impact,” said Mazei.

Meanwhile, Dr. Stephanie Riady, president of UPH, remarked that the collaboration allowed Pelita Harapan to strengthen its presence and connect with the global academic and research community.

“We see this as a practical opportunity to further enrich UPH’s learning and research environment through international partnerships, including with MSU, MODENA and Innopraktika, that are responsive to technological developments and evolving global challenges, while delivering tangible impact for academia, industry and society,” Stephanie said.

Through this collaboration, MODENA Group reaffirms its commitment to building an inclusive and sustainable innovation ecosystem in line with the vision and mission of group’s social initiative, the Tomas Jizhar Foundation.

Education is one of the foundation’s key sustainability pillars. This commitment was realized last year through the launch of a scholarship program as part of efforts to nurture future talent and innovation, and reflects a cross-generational commitment founded on the philosophy that sustainable business growth must go hand in hand with positive social impact.

Through the Tomas Jizhar Foundation, MODENA Group will continue to expand its social initiatives as a long-term contribution to creating meaningful and sustainable impacts.