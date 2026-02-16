FinDev Canada pledges $30m for IIF to support low-carbon economic growth

C anada’s bilateral development finance institution, FinDev Canada, has committed to a US$30 million loan for Indonesia Infrastructure Finance (IIF), strengthening low-carbon economic growth in Indonesia through the financing of sustainable infrastructure projects.

Announced during the annual Canada-in-Asia Conference (CIAC) organized by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada from Feb. 10 to 11 in Singapore, the loan marks FinDev Canada’s first-ever investment in Indonesia.

The loan aims to improve access to financing for renewable energy projects that contribute to climate mitigation efforts while strengthening Indonesia's infrastructure capacity and resilience.

Indonesia is currently seeking to balance increasing demand with its climate objectives as it navigates the energy transition. To this end, the country has established a target for renewables to comprise 31 percent of the national energy mix by 2050, a shift intended to support long-term economic resilience.

At the same time, the country also faces increasing climate risks including floods, droughts and sea level rise. In response, it has committed to diversifying the energy mix and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, reflecting the need for climate-resilient and low-carbon infrastructure investment.

IIF plays a significant role in national infrastructure development through its funding and advisory services.

Leveraging its strong expertise and knowledge in Indonesia, FinDev Canada’s commitment builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in 2025. This partnership helps advance the bilateral agenda between Canada and Indonesia by supporting key infrastructure projects that enhance trade, create economic opportunities and promote sustainable development.

“Indonesia, Canada’s largest export market for goods within ASEAN, represents a strategic opportunity for sustainable development. Through our ongoing partnership with Indonesia Infrastructure Finance, a leading player in sustainable infrastructure, we can strengthen renewable energy and support mutual prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” said Paulo Martelli, vice president and chief investment officer at FinDev Canada.

“This financing strengthens our capacity to support Indonesia’s energy transition and climate-resilient infrastructure development,” said Rizki Pribadi Hasan, president director and CEO of IIF.

“Through this partnership with FinDev Canada, we are able to expand access to long-term financing for renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure projects that contribute to Indonesia’s low-carbon growth agenda. We value FinDev Canada’s confidence in IIF and look forward to deepening this collaboration to deliver meaningful social & environmental impact,” he added.

For 16 years, IIF has fulfilled its mandate as a key catalyst in national infrastructure development.

By financing a diverse range of vital infrastructure, IIF has significantly boosted Indonesia’s sustainability and connectivity: It has enabled 709.9 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to power over 709,900 homes while cutting approximately 4.92 million tonnes of annual carbon emissions and providing clean water access to around 7.2 million people.

IIF also helped improve public welfare by developing healthcare facilities with over 1,000 beds nationwide to serve hundreds of thousands of patients each year.

