TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers
Analysis: Getting old before getting rich: Indonesia’s marriage dilemma
Riza Chalid’s son faces 18 years in Pertamina graft case

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers
Analysis: Getting old before getting rich: Indonesia’s marriage dilemma
Riza Chalid’s son faces 18 years in Pertamina graft case

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

FinDev Canada pledges $30m for IIF to support low-carbon economic growth

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, February 16, 2026 Published on Feb. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-02-16T22:09:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance) (Courtesy of PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance)

C

anada’s bilateral development finance institution, FinDev Canada, has committed to a US$30 million loan for Indonesia Infrastructure Finance (IIF), strengthening low-carbon economic growth in Indonesia through the financing of sustainable infrastructure projects.

Announced during the annual Canada-in-Asia Conference (CIAC) organized by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada from Feb. 10 to 11 in Singapore, the loan marks FinDev Canada’s first-ever investment in Indonesia.

The loan aims to improve access to financing for renewable energy projects that contribute to climate mitigation efforts while strengthening Indonesia's infrastructure capacity and resilience.

Indonesia is currently seeking to balance increasing demand with its climate objectives as it navigates the energy transition. To this end, the country has established a target for renewables to comprise 31 percent of the national energy mix by 2050, a shift intended to support long-term economic resilience.

At the same time, the country also faces increasing climate risks including floods, droughts and sea level rise. In response, it has committed to diversifying the energy mix and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, reflecting the need for climate-resilient and low-carbon infrastructure investment.

IIF plays a significant role in national infrastructure development through its funding and advisory services.

Leveraging its strong expertise and knowledge in Indonesia, FinDev Canada’s commitment builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in 2025. This partnership helps advance the bilateral agenda between Canada and Indonesia by supporting key infrastructure projects that enhance trade, create economic opportunities and promote sustainable development.

“Indonesia, Canada’s largest export market for goods within ASEAN, represents a strategic opportunity for sustainable development. Through our ongoing partnership with Indonesia Infrastructure Finance, a leading player in sustainable infrastructure, we can strengthen renewable energy and support mutual prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” said Paulo Martelli, vice president and chief investment officer at FinDev Canada.

“This financing strengthens our capacity to support Indonesia’s energy transition and climate-resilient infrastructure development,” said Rizki Pribadi Hasan, president director and CEO of IIF.

“Through this partnership with FinDev Canada, we are able to expand access to long-term financing for renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure projects that contribute to Indonesia’s low-carbon growth agenda. We value FinDev Canada’s confidence in IIF and look forward to deepening this collaboration to deliver meaningful social & environmental impact,” he added.

For 16 years, IIF has fulfilled its mandate as a key catalyst in national infrastructure development.

By financing a diverse range of vital infrastructure, IIF has significantly boosted Indonesia’s sustainability and connectivity: It has enabled 709.9 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to power over 709,900 homes while cutting approximately 4.92 million tonnes of annual carbon emissions and providing clean water access to around 7.2 million people.

IIF also helped improve public welfare by developing healthcare facilities with over 1,000 beds nationwide to serve hundreds of thousands of patients each year.

Partner with IIF and FinDev Canada to accelerate renewable energy projects and scale sustainable infrastructure investments in Indonesia.

Popular

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers

Not just numbers

Related Articles

Analysis: Himbara remarks signal expanding security role in economic governance

Insight: The strategic role of PT SMI in fiscal policy and economic expansion

New year, new coach, new hope

Related Article

Analysis: Himbara remarks signal expanding security role in economic governance

Insight: The strategic role of PT SMI in fiscal policy and economic expansion

New year, new coach, new hope

High demand for 2026 World Cup tickets despite fans slamming prices

COP30 and the future of Southeast Asia’s tropical forests

Popular

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Not just numbers

Not just numbers

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Woman holds a placard during a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 13, 2026. The protest was held against Israel and called on the Indonesian government to cancel the proposed multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, following President Prabowo Subianto’s invitation to Washington later this month for the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.
Middle East and Africa

Govt asserts noncombat role for Indonesian troops in Gaza amid criticism
Countdown begins: A temple caretaker wipes statues of the Sea Goddess and companion figures that are hundreds of years old on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the prayer altar of Bodhisatva Karaniya Metta Vihara on Sultan Muhammad Street in Pontianak, West Kalimantan. The temple, also known as the Three Deities Temple and believed to have been established before 1822, is among Pontianak’s cultural heritage sites and is being prepared ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year.
Editorial

Twenty-five years on
A demonstrator looks on as others holds placards that read “Say no, just trap - Myanmar's sham election crap“ during a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 28, 2025 protesting against Myanmar's general election staged by the country's military government. Myanmar's heavily restricted polls began on Dec. 28, with the ruling junta touting the exercise as a return to democracy five years after it ousted the last elected government, triggering civil war.
Asia and Pacific

Myanmar expels Timor Leste envoy after rights group complaint against junta

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Idle oil and gas projects risk losing licenses, Bahlil warns
Middle East and Africa

TNI prepares 8,000 troops for Gaza peace mission as Prabowo heads to US
Regulations

Site selection for first nuclear plant expected by mid-2026, says renewables official
Asia & Pacific

Wild New Zealand storm disrupts transport, leaves thousands without power
Markets

Asian markets sluggish as Lunar New Year holiday looms
Europe

Europe aims to rely less on US defense after Trump's Greenland push
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar expels Timor Leste envoy after rights group complaint against junta
Academia

Trade deals flourish in an era of tariff wars
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.