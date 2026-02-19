TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta presents curated Ramadan experiences and gifting collections

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 19, 2026

(Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta) (Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta)

A

s the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta is offering an array of thoughtful experiences and brand-new offerings for guests, delivered with the team’s signature heartfelt care.

Available from Feb. 20 to March 18, the program invites guests to celebrate the essence of Ramadan through elevated culinary journeys, timeless gifting traditions and a festive accommodation offer - each thoughtfully crafted to bring families, friends and colleagues together in the spirit of the season.

Special and unforgettable iftar menus will be presented at Alto Restaurant and Bar, the hotel’s acclaimed rooftop Italian dining destination. Chef Riccardo introduces a generous Italian–Mediterranean iftar, prepared à la minute and served family-style at the table for a distinctive first iftar experience.

Guests can enjoy a continuous lavish spread, beginning with a curated selection of starters such as homemade breads and focaccia, burrata cheese, homemade giardiniera, mushroom arancini and a Mediterranean mezze platter.

The evening concludes with a delightful finale crafted by Chef Lorenzo, featuring Earl Grey tiramisu, mango sago, strawberry baba, lapis legit, chocolate and raspberry choux and many other sweet creations.

To mark the holy month of Ramadan, the hotel is also offering thoughtfully curated gifting collections, including Ramadan hampers and cookie selections available for order.

Three beautifully curated hampers, Saira, Tahita and Latifa, are available for guests wishing to share Ramadan blessings with family, close friends and esteemed colleagues.

The Saira Hamper, for example, includes an artisanal cookie selection (six flavors), pineapple and mint preserve, Arabic-scented beeswax, habbatus raw honey, cashew nuts, robusta and sea salt chocolate bar, Lady Grey organic black tea and a Four Seasons tea flask. The hamper is priced at Rp 3,250,000 (US$192.46).

For those looking for cookie selections, the hotel offers Sa’id Cookies in various falvors, including peanut orange, nutty oat, apple cinnamon, green tea nastar, cheese rosemary and putri salju; as well as Shukran Cookies in the same flavors.

A range of exclusive Ramadan creations by Chef Lorenzo is also available to elevate celebrations, including Dubai Chocolate Medjool Kurma and 24K Gold Lapis Legit.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s elegant restaurant Palm Court is offering a Ramadan iftar buffet featuring traditional specialties from Arabic, Indonesian, Indian and broader Asian cuisines. The program runs from Feb. 23 to March 20.

Guests can enjoy signature favorites such as kambing guling, udang bakar bumbu rujak and a shawarma corner. The experience is complemented by traditional takjil and a special Turkish coffee booth, adding an authentic touch to the Ramadan evenings.

To reserve a table for iftar, guests may contact Alto Restaurant via WhatsApp at +62 878 8870 0096 or +62 877 0002 5888. For Ramadan hampers, orders can be placed via WhatsApp at +62 878 0007 8880.

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

