The Acre’s Jusuf Hamka, Chef Chris present Babah Alun-Style Nasi Kebuli for Ramadan 2026

W elcoming the holy month of Ramadan, The Acre has launched a new dish called Babah Alun-Style Nasi Kebuli, the result of a special collaboration between its culinary director Chef Chris Winston and entrepreneur Jusuf Hamka, who is also known as “Babah Alun”.

Introduced on Feb. 18, the menu is inspired by Jusuf’s experience while fulfilling the haj, during which he frequently enjoyed authentic Middle Eastern rice pilaf, or nasi kebuli in Indonesian, that left a lasting impression.

Inspired by this experience, Jusuf sought to reintroduce the authentic flavors of the Middle Eastern dish to Indonesia through a collaboration with Chef Chris.

The uniqueness of Babah Alun-Style Nasi Kebuli is in the quality of its ingredients and composition.

The dish uses premium basmati rice, known for its long grains, light texture and aromatic character, resulting in nasi kebuli that is fluffy yet refined. It also uses lamb of the highest quality, cooked to optimal tenderness to deliver rich and flavorful notes in every bite.

To enhance the dining experience, the dish is complemented by three sauce options: warm and aromatic garlic sauce, fresh and vibrant green chili and the distinctly Middle Eastern harissa. A variety of condiments such as raisins, onion, shallots and coriander add layers of sweetness, savoriness, freshness and spice to each serving.

During the launch of his bespoke nasi kebuli, Jusuf took part in the cooking demonstration by adding a special spice blend into a large wok, a symbolic gesture reflecting his personal involvement in bringing this collaborative dish to The Acre’s guests.

Embracing the theme of togetherness, Babah Alun-Style Nasi Kebuli is presented as a special iftar dish for enjoying with family, friends and colleagues, available exclusively during Ramadan 2026 at two locations: The Acre Wijaya in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, and The Acre Menteng in Menteng, Central Jakarta.

In addition to Babah Alun-Style Nasi Kebuli, The Acre has introduced several other new dishes for Ramadan this year, including Salmon Sambal Mangga, Black Pepper Gyu Tan, Cheese Burger Springroll, Corn Fritters and Bubur Madura.

These seasonal offerings complete the Ramadan dining experience with a harmonious blend of Indonesian flavors and modern culinary touches.

Through this special menu, The Acre aims to present an iftar experience that not only highlights quality and taste but also strengthens the spirit of togetherness that defines the essence of Ramadan.

For more information, contact The Acre team at +62-87700018889 or marketing.corp@theacre.id.