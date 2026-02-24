TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
Risky mission
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
Risky mission
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Acre’s Jusuf Hamka, Chef Chris present Babah Alun-Style Nasi Kebuli for Ramadan 2026

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 24, 2026 Published on Feb. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-02-24T11:01:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of The Acre) (Courtesy of The Acre)

W

elcoming the holy month of Ramadan, The Acre has launched a new dish called Babah Alun-Style Nasi Kebuli, the result of a special collaboration between its culinary director Chef Chris Winston and entrepreneur Jusuf Hamka, who is also known as “Babah Alun”.

Introduced on Feb. 18, the menu is inspired by Jusuf’s experience while fulfilling the haj, during which he frequently enjoyed authentic Middle Eastern rice pilaf, or nasi kebuli in Indonesian, that left a lasting impression.

Inspired by this experience, Jusuf sought to reintroduce the authentic flavors of the Middle Eastern dish to Indonesia through a collaboration with Chef Chris.

The uniqueness of Babah Alun-Style Nasi Kebuli is in the quality of its ingredients and composition.

The dish uses premium basmati rice, known for its long grains, light texture and aromatic character, resulting in nasi kebuli that is fluffy yet refined. It also uses lamb of the highest quality, cooked to optimal tenderness to deliver rich and flavorful notes in every bite.

To enhance the dining experience, the dish is complemented by three sauce options: warm and aromatic garlic sauce, fresh and vibrant green chili and the distinctly Middle Eastern harissa. A variety of condiments such as raisins, onion, shallots and coriander add layers of sweetness, savoriness, freshness and spice to each serving.

During the launch of his bespoke nasi kebuli, Jusuf took part in the cooking demonstration by adding a special spice blend into a large wok, a symbolic gesture reflecting his personal involvement in bringing this collaborative dish to The Acre’s guests.

Embracing the theme of togetherness, Babah Alun-Style Nasi Kebuli is presented as a special iftar dish for enjoying with family, friends and colleagues, available exclusively during Ramadan 2026 at two locations: The Acre Wijaya in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, and The Acre Menteng in Menteng, Central Jakarta.

In addition to Babah Alun-Style Nasi Kebuli, The Acre has introduced several other new dishes for Ramadan this year, including Salmon Sambal Mangga, Black Pepper Gyu Tan, Cheese Burger Springroll, Corn Fritters and Bubur Madura.

These seasonal offerings complete the Ramadan dining experience with a harmonious blend of Indonesian flavors and modern culinary touches.

Through this special menu, The Acre aims to present an iftar experience that not only highlights quality and taste but also strengthens the spirit of togetherness that defines the essence of Ramadan.

For more information, contact The Acre team at +62-87700018889 or marketing.corp@theacre.id.

Popular

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
Risky mission

Risky mission

Related Articles

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Zodiac on a plate: Dining through the stars at 71st Omakase

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Related Article

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Zodiac on a plate: Dining through the stars at 71st Omakase

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Blake Thorley returns as chef, co-owner of Mozaic

Chef Blake takes Mozaic guests on an enchanting culinary journey

Popular

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
Risky mission

Risky mission

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
This aerial picture taken on May 14, 2023 shows a general view of PT. Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), one of the biggest nickel producers in North Konawe, Central Sulawesi. At least 13 people were killed and 38 injured in eastern Indonesia on December 24, 2023 in an explosion at a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) in the Morowali Industrial Park, the owner of the industrial park that hosts the facility said.
Companies

Indonesia mulls revoking license for nickel company after fatal landslide
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Editorial

A deal that settles nothing
US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto at the “Board of Peace“ meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Jan. 22, 2026.
Politics

Halal provisions in US-RI trade deal draw pushback

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Soemadipradja & Taher relocates office to strengthen long-term sustainability
Economy

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
Politics

NasDem’s suggestion rekindles legislative threshold debate
Warm Takes

Growing in love, shrinking in self

Regulations

Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will face higher tariffs
Regulations

Panama wrests control of canal ports from Hong Kong group
Companies

Indonesia mulls revoking license for nickel company after fatal landslide
Regulations

China tightens Japanese trade restrictions as spat worsens
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.