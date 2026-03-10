Warm Ramadan culinary experience with Middle Eastern nuances at The Gaia Hotel Bandung

T o celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, a meaningful time to gather with family and loved ones, The Gaia Hotel Bandung presents a “Royal Feast of Flavours,” a special iftar dining experience at Gaia Semeja Asian Kitchen. The program features a wide selection of authentic dishes infused with Middle Eastern flavors, designed to enrich the spirit of togetherness during the holy month.

Guests can savor Middle Eastern specialties rich in spices and character, such as the juicy Chicken Shawarma layered with savory seasonings, tender Lamb Mandi cooked to perfection with an enticing aroma, and the Lamb Kofta prepared with authentic spices.

Other highlights include the Chicken & Lamb Kebab, Nasi Biryani, Butter Chicken, and many other beloved Middle Eastern dishes favored by culinary enthusiasts.

Beyond main dishes, the Middle Eastern–inspired iftar experience is complemented by traditional desserts such as Namoura, Muhallabia, Um Ali and Pistachio Chocolate Kunafa, along with a variety of other sweet treats. Guests can also enjoy special Ramadan beverages including Sahlab, Limonana, and Middle Eastern herbal tea, which will be served directly to guests’ tables by The Gaia Hotel Bandung’s culinary team.

The “Royal Feast of Flavours” series is further enriched with Ramadan favorites curated from the restaurant’s Asian and Indonesian signature menu. These include fresh seafood prepared at the live cooking station, Bakso Balungan, Sup Kambing, Sup Pindang Tangkar, Ayam Betutu Bali and authentic Sumatran Rendang, as well as a penyetan stall and many other selections.

Guests can also indulge in the babakaran (roasted) corner, a signature attraction during Ramadan at Semeja Asian Kitchen, featuring Sate Maranggi, Sate Lilit, Sate Kambing and a variety of other satay selections.

This entire iftar dining experience is available at Rp 488,000 nett per person.

To further complement the Ramadan season, The Gaia Hotel Bandung also offers a Ramadan Room Package starting from Rp 2,380,000 nett per night. The package includes sahur (pre-dawn meals before fasting) and the “Royal Feast of Flavours” iftar for two persons, providing a comfortable stay while celebrating Ramadan in a more serene and memorable way with loved ones.

Families traveling with children can also enjoy various special activities prepared exclusively for the Ramadan period. In addition, guests can experience gambus (Middle Eastern lute) music performances every weekend, adding to the festive Ramadan atmosphere at The Gaia Hotel Bandung.

For reservations and further information, please contact 0811-2020-0500 or visit Instagram @thegaiabandung.