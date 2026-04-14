1945 Restaurant brings contemporary Indonesian flavors in a luxury hotel setting

T he 1945 Restaurant at Fairmont Jakarta presents a refined expression of contemporary Indonesian cuisine within a luxury hotel setting, showcasing the very best of the archipelago’s culinary heritage in the heart of the Senayan area in Central Jakarta.

Located on the 3rd floor of Fairmont Jakarta, the restaurant provides an effortless setting for family-style dining, intimate moments for couples, lively gatherings for young social circles, casual business meetings and refined event hosting, delivering Indonesian cuisine in its most polished yet approachable form.

At the heart of the dining experience is a curated selection of signature dishes that exemplify innovation and refined culinary expression.

The Wagyu Beef Rendang stands as a testament to precision and patience, featuring 72-hour sous-vide Wagyu, delicately enriched with coconut serundeng (shredded coconut) and velvety coconut cream, and finished with a crisp touch of chili to deliver a harmonious balance of depth, texture and refined indulgence.

Equally distinctive is the Tuna Collar Rica-Rica, inspired by the vibrant flavors of Eastern Indonesia. The perfectly cooked tuna collar is complemented by the freshness of dabu-dabu (Manadonese spicy tomato salsa) and the bold intensity of rica-rica spices, creating a dynamic interplay of heat, citrus and aromatic complexity.

Completing the signature selection is the Duck Leg Confit with Sambal Madura, where tender, slow-cooked duck leg is paired with sambal ireng (black sambal), pickled cucumber and baby carrots offering a composition that is both rich and nuanced, with layers of spice, acidity and subtle sweetness.

Guiding the culinary direction of 1945 is chef de cuisine Yopi Tumeru, whose journey reflects both deep-rooted experience and a contemporary culinary perspective. With nearly a decade of professional experience across luxury hospitality and dynamic F&B groups, Chef Yopi brings a distinctive balance between heritage-driven cooking and modern execution.

Chef Yopi infuses 1945 with a renewed sense of purpose and direction. His approach honors Indonesia’s culinary heritage while introducing refinements that resonate with today’s diners, resulting in dishes that feel both familiar and elevated.

“1945 reflects our philosophy of celebrating Indonesian heritage in a way that feels both authentic and refined,” said Carlos Monterde, general manager of Fairmont Jakarta.

“As the only Indonesian restaurant within a luxury hotel setting, it offers a dining experience that is both deeply rooted in tradition and thoughtfully elevated for today’s guests.”

Through its elevated approach, the 1945 at Fairmont Jakarta reimagines heritage with elegance, precision and a distinct sense of place, exemplifying the hotel’s commitment to celebrating Indonesia’s cultural identity while presenting it to both local and international audiences with sophistication and pride.

For more details about the restaurant and bookings, contact by WhatsApp at +62 815-9159-247 or by email at diningreservations.jakarta@fairmont.com