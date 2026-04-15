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Whisky Live Jakarta 2026 brings whisky, wine and sake onto one refined stage

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 15, 2026 Published on Apr. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-04-15T10:10:54+07:00

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(Courtesy of Whisky Live Jakarta 2026) (Courtesy of Whisky Live Jakarta 2026)

W

hisky Live Jakarta 2026 ushered in a new chapter for Indonesia's premium spirits festival scene, bringing more than 70 local and international labels across whisky, wine, sake and premium spirits within a single, curated experience.

Held from April 11 to 12 at Park Hyatt Jakarta’s The Royal Glasshouse, this year’s Whisky Live Jakarta took the theme of "Whisky Live for Everyone" with an aim to reach a wider spectrum of audiences while opening up a more inclusive space for exploration across different preferences and palates.

Through a strategic collaboration with Jaddi Internasional’s Wine & Sake Social, guests were invited to move fluidly between categories, transitioning from one experience to the next in a seamless, uninterrupted flow.

“This year we are broadening that perspective through our collaboration with Wine & Sake Social by Jaddi Internasional, bringing an experience that is more compelling and refined, while staying true to how people genuinely enjoy spirits today,” said Agung Sentosa, director of Whisky Live Indonesia.

The approach reflects a wider shift in consumer behavior, where exploration is no longer confined to a single category, and where curiosity drives the experience.

Whisky Live Jakarta 2026 convened more than 70 international and local brands representing diverse countries and approaches within the world of spirits, ranging from distilleries with long-standing legacies to brands built on contemporary craft.

Direct interaction with international brand ambassadors remains a cornerstone of the experience, providing guests with a deeper understanding of the process, flavor profile and philosophy behind each product.

The event’s program was designed as a layered experience combining exploration, education and genuine connection in a single setting.

The tasting experience is the entry point for guests to discover the breadth of flavor, character and distinction across each product on the floor.

Meanwhile, education-led sessions guided by master distillers, master blenders and global brand ambassadors offered a deeper look at production processes, tasting techniques and insight into the direction of the global spirits industry.

At the central floor, brands and guests interacted directly at the exhibition space, while the VIP Lounge offered a more personal experience featuring rare and carefully selected collections.

In addition, live entertainment created an ambiance that remains relaxed yet purposeful throughout.

More than an event, Whisky Live Jakarta 2026 brought together key stakeholders across the industry from global brands and local players to the broader spirits community, actively driving the exchange of knowledge, broadening perspectives and strengthening the spirits ecosystem in Indonesia.

“By bringing multiple categories together within one ecosystem, Whisky Live Jakarta becomes a more adaptive platform and one that is genuinely aligned with where the global industry is moving,” said Andrew Soetiono, the technical advisor of Whisky Live Indonesia.

For more information about Whisky Live Jakarta, visit https://whiskylive.id/

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