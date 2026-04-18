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PNM empowers Indonesia’s female entrepreneurs through PKU programs

From managing production and finances to marketing, women play a significant role in the growth of ultra-micro and micro-enterprises. However, many female entrepreneurs still face challenges such as disorganized financial records, limited access to technology and incomplete business legality.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, April 20, 2026 Published on Apr. 18, 2026 Published on 2026-04-18T09:43:03+07:00

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(Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani) (Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani)

F

rom managing production and finances to marketing, women play a significant role in the growth of ultra-micro and micro-enterprises. However, many female entrepreneurs still face challenges such as disorganized financial records, limited access to technology and incomplete business legality.

As a financial institution focused on financing and empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) offers various mentoring programs to help female MSME entrepreneurs apply for business loans while also receiving coaching relevant to their business needs.

One particular initiative is the PKU (Business Capacity Development) program, which focuses on capital assistance as well as coaching on topics ranging from managing finances and understanding business legality to utilizing digital technology to expand their market.

PNM's PKU products and programs are tailored to the needs of female clients, from those just starting out to those looking to further develop their businesses.

For instance, the PNM Mekaar financing service is aimed at underprivileged women, ultra-micro entrepreneurs or women who want to start a business.

Clients can gain access to a group training program covering three main empowerment themes: financial literacy, including simple record-keeping, financial planning, and how to consider risks for more informed financial decisions; business literacy, which focuses on helping clients understand how to manage their businesses in a more structured manner, including the importance of business legality such as a business identification number (NIB); and digital literacy, where clients are guided to utilize social media and digital platforms specifically for buying and selling to increase product recognition and higher sales value.

In addition, PNM also offers the MBA MAYA (Membina dan Memberdaya, Guiding and Empowering)  program, a flagship initiative specifically designed to strengthen the capacity of women MSMEs, particularly group leaders at PNM Mekaar.

Along with business development, the MBA MAYA program hones leadership and communication skills, encouraging participants to become driving forces in their communities to help other group members grow together. This is an important part of empowering women in Indonesian MSMEs, as they are not only trained as entrepreneurs but also as leaders of their family economic communities.

Meanwhile, clients who want to take their businesses to the next level can join the Mekaarpreneur program, which provides intensive coaching for selected clients with potential for business growth, particularly in the culinary, craft and other creative sectors.

Over the course of several months, participants will receive in-depth mentoring, covering product development, business operational management, branding or building a business identity as well as digital marketing strategies.

The Mekaarpreneur program also includes an evaluation phase where participants will present their business development ideas, allowing them to train themselves to think strategically in developing their businesses.

As every small step in business development can bring significant changes to its clients’ family and future, PNM continues to be present with the spirit of #ServingWithAllHearts to support Indonesian women to continue growing, advancing and becoming more empowered through their businesses.

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