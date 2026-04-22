Jakarta shines a light for world peace at National Monument

Gerindra Party wing Gema Sadhana held a Sacred Reflection Night for World Peace on Saturday evening at the National Monument.

Gema Sadhana Chairman A.S. Kobalen emphasized that this event arose from an initiative of communities often considered minorities, such as Hindus, Buddhists, Confucians and other faiths. The unifying event drew a crowd of about 3,800 participants from various regions and religious backgrounds.

"We want to show that we never feel like a minority. We are part of this nation and have a responsibility to do something, including maintaining Indonesia's image in the eyes of the world, especially amid the current unfavorable global situation," Kobalen said in Jakarta the following day.

He added that this event was a personal initiative that later received widespread support, including from the Indian community in Jakarta, which also saw the attendance of the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, and the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Indonesia, Sashikala Premawardhane, along with several prominent figures from the Jakarta Provincial Government.

Kobalen also revealed that Governor Pramono Anung reportedly showed his support and urged that the event be held at the National Monument.

He considered this event a historic moment that demonstrated the strength of unity amid diversity. Thousands of participants from various religions and ethnicities were seen as concrete evidence that the values ​​of Pancasila and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (Unity in Diversity) remain alive.

Moreover, the Holy Reflection Night also included a series of activities, from meditation and breathing techniques to the symbolic lighting of thousands of lights as a symbol of hope for world peace. Participants came from various regions, including Surabaya, West Sumatra and Makassar.

At the end of the event, Kobalen expressed his appreciation to all parties who had supported the event, including local governments, security and the participating community.

He hopes similar activities can continue to be held as an effort to strengthen solidarity across religions and cultures, while also sending a message of peace from Indonesia to the world.

"We want to record history that, amid unfavorable global conditions, we present the power of prayer together. A silent prayer for world harmony," he closed.