Art Jakarta Gardens 2026 reinvigorates city park through art, collaboration

A rt Jakarta Gardens is set to return for 2026, offering new ways of experiencing fine artwork through a combination of presentations across outdoor and indoor spaces.

Slated to be held from May 5 to 10 at Hutan Kota by Plataran, Central Jakarta, the fifth edition of the open-air art fair will feature 26 national and regional galleries in two main tents, while the Sculpture Garden segment will feature more than 30 sculptural works from all participating galleries, including those by Sunaryo, Nyoman Nuarta, Tisna Sanjaya, Arkiv Vilmansa, Adi Gunawan, Redy Rahadian and Naufal Abshar.

As the only program within the Art Jakarta series of events that focuses on outdoor sculpture, the Sculpture Garden section of Art Jakarta Gardens is the main attraction, as well as a highly anticipated and unique experience for the public.

“Entering its fifth edition, Art Jakarta Gardens has become a platform of fine art events with a distinct characteristic: an integrative fine art exhibition in an open-air city park, followed by musical acts and other performances. In February, Art Jakarta had just introduced Art Jakarta Papers. We hope that this series of events by Art Jakarta may strengthen the dynamics of the Indonesian art market, which has highly varied forms and practices, and be introduced to an equally varied public and art enthusiasts,” said the fair’s artistic director Enin Supriyanto.

Art Jakarta Gardens 2026 is further supported by its partners, including Bibit, BCA and iForte Energi.

In collaboration with Yogyakarta-based artist Mulyana (Mangmoel), Bibit reflects on the character of Mogus, a knitted octopus set within a coral environment. With the presentation titled Tentacles of Wealth, Bibit invites audiences to connect the octopus's adaptability with an investment mindset in today's uncertain times.

In this year’s Art Jakarta Gardens, iForte Energi collaborates with designer Sigit D Pratama, founder and principal designer of .this/PLAY. Titled Solagua (Sun and Water), the solar panel-based installation invites visitors to reconsider energy not as a mere commodity, but as part of a larger cycle of life force.

Completing the array of art presentations, Art Jakarta Gardens 2026 also includes a dynamic list of public programs.

This year’s music program is presented by Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation and curated by Plainsong Live, presenting a variety of musical acts such as Ali, The Cottons, Jo Soegono, BABON, KLAV, Klegoth Breaks, Batavia Collective, Basajan and Pelteras.

In addition, this year’s performance art pieces include YIRI ARTS with Bertemu di Tengah by Sarita Ibnoe, which explores the issues of movement, identity and geographical boundaries.

The Culture Ministry’s National Talent Management (MTN) Arts and Culture initiative presents Kisah dari Samudera by Agus Nur Amal PM Toh, championing oral tradition as a medium of social reflection and humanity.

Meanwhile, Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation presents Laku Swargaloka by Swargaloka, a performance piece about cultural knowledge being passed through generations, akin to a relay race.

Further information regarding schedule and programming can be accessed through Instagram @artjakarta and the official website artjakarta.com.