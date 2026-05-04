TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis
Pope names former undocumented migrant as US bishop of West Virginia
US, Philippines deploy anti-ship missile system near Taiwan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis
Pope names former undocumented migrant as US bishop of West Virginia
US, Philippines deploy anti-ship missile system near Taiwan

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, May 4, 2026 Published on May. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-05-03T19:20:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Politician Amien Rais (center) declares the founding of the Ummah Party along with the party’s leadership board on April 29, 2021, in Yogyakarta. Politician Amien Rais (center) declares the founding of the Ummah Party along with the party’s leadership board on April 29, 2021, in Yogyakarta. (JP/Courtesy of Ummah Party)

T

he government has rushed to the defense of Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya from politician Amien Rais’ rebuke claiming Teddy is not fit for the job due to his alleged homosexuality, which he deemed a moral threat to the nation and President Prabowo Subianto.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel on Thursday, Amien alleged that the cabinet secretary had become "personally closer" with the President beyond their work relationships.

“Teddy is gay, like the people of Lot in biblical times,” said Amien, who founded the conservative Muslim party Ummat in 2021. He urged Prabowo to “cut himself loose from Teddy’s dangerous grip” and replace him with a “normal figure” focused on serving the nation.

The video quickly made the rounds on social media the next day. However, it was soon taken down with a note saying it was “not available on the country's domain due to a legal complaint from the government”.

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid shortly responded on Friday, describing that the video contained “hoaxes, slander and hate speech” aimed at the “character assassination” of the President.

“The video’s narrative is an attempt to demean the state leader, has no factual basis and is part of a provocative effort to create public unrest,” Meutya said in a statement, adding that it would take further steps under the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law regarding slander and defamation.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Government Communications Agency (GCA) head Muhammad Qodari also echoed a similar sentiment and expressed his “concern” over what he called Amien’s susceptibility to misinformation.

Popular

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke

Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis

Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis

Related Article

Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke

Roblox announces control measures to comply with Indonesia's social media curb

YouTube to remove underage accounts, stop ads targeting kids

Government flags sanctions as Google resists under-16 ban

Indonesia sends letter of reprimand to YouTube over breach of social media curbs

Popular

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks

Japan, Vietnam seek deeper energy, minerals ties amid geopolitical risks
Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke

Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke
Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis

Tourism worsens Bali waste crisis

More in Indonesia

 View more
A number of students take part in automotive training at a private vocational school in Jakarta on April 4, 2026. The Jakarta administration expanded its free private school program in 2026 covering 103 schools across various education levels, aiming to expand access to education for Jakarta residents.
Jakarta

Jakarta expands free schooling scheme as out-of-school rate remains high
Officers from Ngurah Rai Immigration Office escort Italian tourist IG (second right) on Tuesday as he was deported to Doha from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung regency, Bali. The tourist was deported because of a physical altercation with a traffic police officer in Denpasar after IG refused to be ticketed for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle on April 22, 2026.
Archipelago

Italian deported from Bali after disrespecting police officer
Two tug boats pull a cargo ship on Jan. 20, carrying four contianers holding hazardous e-waste to the United States at Batu Ampar Port in Batam, Riau Islands. The port previously held 914 containers holding hazardous and toxic containers that had to be re-exported to its country of origin, the United States.
Archipelago

Walhi demands re-export of US e-waste from Batam

Highlight
Oodles of growth: Workers produce noodles on Jan. 14, 2023 at a factory in Surabaya, East Java. Indonesia must double its average manufacturing growth of 4.5 percent to become a high-income country.
Economy

Manufacturing shrinks in April as costs surge on Mideast war

Newly appointed Environment Minister Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat speaks to media after his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, April 27, 2026.
Editorial

More than just PR problem
Laborers rest during a protest outside the Indonesian Parliament complex at a May Day rally marking International Workers’ Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2026.
Politics

Arrests mar Labor Day rallies in Jakarta, Bandung

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Japan ink defense pact as Tokyo eases arms export restrictions
Economy

Inflation contained, for now
Economy

Q1 trade surplus halves amid slump in coal, coffee exports
Jakarta

Jakarta expands free schooling scheme as out-of-school rate remains high
Companies

Pertamina, private retailers hike fuel prices further
Archipelago

Italian deported from Bali after disrespecting police officer
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Japan discuss defence ties after Tokyo unlocks arms exports
Archipelago

Walhi demands re-export of US e-waste from Batam
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Govt quick to defend cabinet secretary from Amien Rais’ rebuke

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.