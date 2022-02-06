TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Thunberg protests against Sweden iron mine on Sami land

Agence France-Presse
Stockholm, Sweden
Sun, February 6, 2022

Thunberg protests against Sweden iron mine on Sami land Climate warriors: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg (front, third right) and members of the Sami community stage a protest on Saturday against an iron ore mine in Jokkmokk, northern Sweden. (AFP/Fridays For Future)

S

wedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and members of the Nordic country's indigenous Sami community on Saturday protested against a possible iron ore mine in northern Sweden.

The government is next month to decide whether to greenlight the controversial project led by UK firm Beowulf, which has promised to create 250 to 300 jobs in the area.

But the Sami, an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 of whom live in Sweden, say the plan will prevent reindeer herding, disrupt hunting and fishing and destroy the environment in their homeland.

"We believe that the climate, the environment, clean air, water, reindeer herding, indigenous rights and the future of humanity should be prioritized above the short-term profit of a company," Thunberg said in an English-language video message.

"The Swedish government needs to stop the colonization of Sapmi," she added, using a term for Sami land.

Stina Lanta, a young resident of the village of Jahkagasska near the proposed Kallak mine, said she was worried.

"A mine would have a permanent negative impact on our grazing lands," she said.

