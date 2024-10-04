TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Serge Gainsbourg Paris home in receivership one year after opening

Reservations are booked through the end of the year to visit the singer's home on Paris' Left Bank immaculately preserved with Gainsbourg's weird and wonderful bric-a-brac exactly as he left it when he died in 1991

Fanny Latach (AFP)
Paris
Fri, October 4, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Serge Gainsbourg Paris home in receivership one year after opening Visitors stand in front of the “Maison Gainsbourg“, the home of French singer, songwriter and actor Serge Gainsbourg, on the day of its opening to the public in Paris on September 20, 2023. (AFP/Dimitar Dilkoff)

T

he company behind a museum devoted to Serge Gainsbourg, one of France's most loved -- and notorious -- musicians has gone into receivership barely a year after it opened, according to court rulings.

Reservations are booked through the end of the year to visit the singer's home on Paris' Left Bank immaculately preserved with Gainsbourg's weird and wonderful bric-a-brac exactly as he left it when he died in 1991

But unpaid bills, dubious management, and legal disputes have dogged Maison Gainsbourg, according to an investigation carried out by a French news site, L'Informe.

Two days before its one-year anniversary on September 20, the Paris commercial court put SEHPSGA, the company behind the project, in receivership over unpaid bills.

A court-appointed manager will now oversee the company in a bid to avoid bankruptcy.

"The company is profitable," said a lawyer for the French icon's daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, the film and music star who is one of the project partners.

"But it has accumulated an old debt linked to its start-up and it cannot meet this short-term debt," Jean Aittouares told AFP, dismissing claims that Maison Gainsbourg would close.

This is not the first time Maison Gainsbourg has been embroiled in controversy.

Following a legal dispute between co-partners Charlotte Gainsbourg and property developer Dominique Dutreix in March 2023, a court found evidence of financial irregularities and that Dutreix had breached French commercial law.

Moreover, the Paris commercial court said there were outstanding payments of around 1.6 million euros ($1.7 million) to suppliers, including for security, cleaning, and the electricity bill. Dutreix was ordered to reimburse 1.5 million euros.

The case changes things, said lawyer Jean Aittouares, adding his client Charlotte Gainsbourg realised how much had been "embezzled" and that "creditors went unpaid".

AFP contacted Dominique Dutreix's lawyer who had no further comment.

Despite the turmoil, Maison Gainsbourg is fully booked through the end of the year.

 

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Boeing plans to raise over $15 billion in capital as early as Monday: Source

'Unique sensation': Young climber scales French skyscrapers

Jordan Susanto is searching his soul

Paris Paralympics open in blaze of hope and inclusivity

Algerian boxer in gender row goes for Olympic gold

Related Article

Boeing plans to raise over $15 billion in capital as early as Monday: Source

'Unique sensation': Young climber scales French skyscrapers

Jordan Susanto is searching his soul

Paris Paralympics open in blaze of hope and inclusivity

Algerian boxer in gender row goes for Olympic gold

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Culture

 View more
.
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Courtesy of Universal Music Indonesia
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Fresh: Interior designer Agam Riadi sits in the middle of the living room that he designed for "The Colors of Indonesia" exhibition held at Senayan City in Central Jakarta, on Sept. 12. Large windows and potted plants provided ample fresh air.
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Society

Sumatran tigers in Aceh's Ulu Masen need protection: Study
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Academia

Investors should not underestimate Prabowo
Jakarta

Ara aims to reopen idle ‘rusun’ in Jakarta
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations
Culture

Investing smart: Knowing your risk profile
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.