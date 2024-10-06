TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Gaza cultural heritage brought to light in Geneva

Amphoras, statuettes, vases, oil lamps and figurines are among the 44 objects unearthed in Gaza going on show in the "Patrimony in Peril" exhibition at the Museum of Art and History (MAH).

Agnès Pedrero (AFP)
Geneva, Switzerland
Sun, October 6, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Gaza cultural heritage brought to light in Geneva A mosaic pavement from the Byzantine period in 579 AD collected in 1997 from the site of a vanished Byzantine church in Deir-el-Balah in the Gaza Strip is displayed during an exhibition on the protection of cultural property in case of conflict entitled “Heritage in Peril“, at the Art and History Museum in Geneva, Switzerland on Oct. 3, 2024. Devastated by a year of war, the Gaza Strip is exhibiting part of its archaeological heritage in exile in Switzerland, to preserve its soul and identity. (AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

A

rchaeological treasures from the Gaza Strip are going on display in Geneva, with the Swiss city protecting the heritage of a territory devastated by a year of war.

Amphoras, statuettes, vases, oil lamps and figurines are among the 44 objects unearthed in Gaza going on show in the "Patrimony in Peril" exhibition at the Museum of Art and History (MAH).

"It's a part of Gaza's soul. Its identity, even," Beatrice Blandin, the exhibition's curator, told AFP. "Heritage is really the history of this strip of land, the history of the people who live there."

The artefacts are from a collection of more than 530 objects that have been stored in crates in a secure warehouse in Geneva since 2007, unable to return to Gaza.

The exhibition, which runs from Saturday until Feb. 9, 2025, also includes artefacts from Sudan, Syria and Libya.

It was staged to mark the 70th anniversary of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

The exhibition looks at the responsibility of museums in saving such property from damage, looting and conflict, reminding visitors that deliberately destroying heritage is a war crime.

"The forces of obscurantism understand that cultural property is what is at stake for civilisation, because they have never stopped wanting to destroy this heritage, as in Mosul," said Geneva city councillor Alfonso Gomez; a reference to the northern Iraqi city captured by the Islamic State jihadist group in 2014.

MAH director Marc-Olivier Wahler told AFP: "Unfortunately, in the event of conflict, many aggressors attack cultural heritage because it is obviously erasing the identity of a people, erasing its history."

Thankfully, "there are museums, rules and conventions that protect this heritage".

Since Israel's offensive in Gaza began following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, cultural sites in the Palestinian territory have paid a heavy price, says the United Nations' cultural organisation.

UNESCO has verified damage to 69 sites: 10 religious sites, 43 buildings of historical and/or artistic interest, two depositories of movable cultural property, six monuments, one museum and seven archaeological sites.

Stuck in Swiss warehouse

At a time when Palestinian cultural heritage is "the victim of unprecedented destruction, the patrimonial value of the Gazan objects held in Geneva seems greater than ever", said the MAH.

Some of the objects belonged to the Palestinian Authority. The rest belonged to the Palestinian entrepreneur Jawdat Khoudary, but he later gave ownership of them to the PA in 2018.

These artefacts, evoking daily, civil and religious life from the Bronze Age to the Ottoman era, arrived in Geneva in 2006 to be shown at the "Gaza at the Crossroads of Civilisations" exhibition, inaugurated by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

A visitor walks past a lintel in two fragments from the Mamluk period around the 13th-15th century discovered in 1995 in the Zeytoun district in Gaza City, during an exhibition on protection of cultural property in case of conflict entitled “Heritage in Peril“ at the Art and History Museum in Geneva, Switzerland on Oct. 3, 2024.
A visitor walks past a lintel in two fragments from the Mamluk period around the 13th-15th century discovered in 1995 in the Zeytoun district in Gaza City, during an exhibition on protection of cultural property in case of conflict entitled “Heritage in Peril“ at the Art and History Museum in Geneva, Switzerland on Oct. 3, 2024. (AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

They had been meant to form the foundation of an archaeological museum to be built in Gaza. Instead, they were stuck in Geneva for 17 years, the conditions for their safe return having never been met.

"At the time when the objects were due to leave, Hamas took over the Gaza Strip and there were geopolitical tensions between Palestine and Israel," said Blandin.

This "coincidence of circumstances," she said, ultimately saved the artefacts: the rest of Khoudary's private collection, which remained in Gaza, has been "totally destroyed" since Oct. 7 last year.

Following a new cooperation agreement signed last September between the Palestinian Authority and Geneva, the Swiss city has committed to looking after the artefacts for as long as necessary.

The MAH also served as a refuge, in 1939 when the Spanish Republicans evacuated by train the greatest treasures from the Museo del Prado in Madrid and several other major collections.

Last year, Geneva hosted an exhibition of Ukrainian works of art. According to the Swiss Museums Association, Switzerland, along with counterparts in other countries, has also been able to help more than 200 museums in Ukraine preserve their collections after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Putin says Middle East 'on brink of full-scale war'

US to send anti-missile system and troops to Israel

Students hold art exhibition to support education for underprivileged children

Indonesia sends medical personnel on Gaza humanitarian mission

IFG’s Jasindo and Swiss Re enhance SOE risk management

Related Article

Putin says Middle East 'on brink of full-scale war'

US to send anti-missile system and troops to Israel

Students hold art exhibition to support education for underprivileged children

Indonesia sends medical personnel on Gaza humanitarian mission

IFG’s Jasindo and Swiss Re enhance SOE risk management

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Culture

 View more
.
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Courtesy of Universal Music Indonesia
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Fresh: Interior designer Agam Riadi sits in the middle of the living room that he designed for "The Colors of Indonesia" exhibition held at Senayan City in Central Jakarta, on Sept. 12. Large windows and potted plants provided ample fresh air.
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Society

Sumatran tigers in Aceh's Ulu Masen need protection: Study
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Academia

Investors should not underestimate Prabowo
Jakarta

Ara aims to reopen idle ‘rusun’ in Jakarta
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations
Culture

Investing smart: Knowing your risk profile
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.