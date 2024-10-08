TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Silk Road of Art: Chinese cultural treasures from Shanghai to Jakarta

An exhibition of Chinese arts and crafts symbolizing the close connections between China and Indonesia. 

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 8, 2024

A long scroll depicting the four different characters in Peking Opera and their sub-divisions is showcased during an exhibition at the National Gallery in Central Jakarta on Sept. 6, 2024. UNESCO has listed Peking Opera as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage since 2010. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

he pristine, whitewashed Building D of the National Gallery of Indonesia was recently transformed into a sanctuary for Sinophiles. Until Oct. 6, its halls showcased nearly a hundred masterpieces from Shanghai, including enamel paintings, jade sculptures, lacquerware and wood prints, each offering a window into Chinese craftsmanship and centuries-old artistic traditions. 

This captivating collection was part of the exhibition Irama Baru Jalur Sutra Maritim (New Rhythm of the Maritime Silk Road), organized and curated by the Shanghai Art Collection Museum (SACM).

Beyond the artistic allure, the exhibition aimed to strengthen the deep-rooted ties between China and Indonesia.

“The friendly interaction between China and Indonesia has lasted over 1,000 years,” SACM president Hu Muqing said during a press conference at the National Gallery on Sept. 6.

“And we expect that, through this exhibition, we can enhance our friendship.”

Historically, the Maritime Silk Road served as a vital link between the two nations, facilitating the exchange of goods, culture and ideas since the seventh century. 

“Holding this exhibition in this year, 2024, has a very special meaning, because this year marks a very important year for China and Indonesia,” Hu added.

The Jakarta Post
