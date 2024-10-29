The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Fresh: Interior designer Agam Riadi sits in the middle of the living room that he designed for "The Colors of Indonesia" exhibition held at Senayan City in Central Jakarta, on Sept. 12. Large windows and potted plants provided ample fresh air. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Fresh: Interior designer Agam Riadi sits in the middle of the living room that he designed for "The Colors of Indonesia" exhibition held at Senayan City in Central Jakarta, on Sept. 12. Large windows and potted plants provided ample fresh air. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Indonesian interior designers exploring various innovative trends in arranging the inner-space of a house after the pandemic.

T he COVID-19 pandemic disrupted lives globally, but it also refocused our attention on what truly matters: good health, family, friends and nature’s simple gifts of sunlight and fresh air. And apparently, this shift has continued to shape home interior designs, influencing choices until today.

"Previously, Indonesians emphasized a home's architecture as a reflection of their economic status," interior designer Ary Juwono said during a phone interview on Sept. 21.

“However, after spending over two years at home, many have realized the discomfort of living in poorly designed interiors."

This realization has sparked a growing desire to enhance home interiors, focusing on comfort and overall well-being. This was evident at “The Colors of Indonesia” (TCOI), a biennial exhibition showcasing the latest design trends, held at Senayan City, Central Jakarta, from Sept. 1 to 14.

During the exhibition, twelve Indonesian designers from the group ID12 presented their work in a showcase titled “Summer Home,” where each designer crafted one or two rooms that collectively evoked the essence of a tropical house.

“The theme ‘Summer Home’ embodies a bright, airy house with wide open spaces, reflecting today’s design preferences,” Ary, chair of this year’s exhibition, said.

Sunny and well-ventilated spaces