Highlighting Kei Imazu’s oeuvre at Museum MACAN in Jakarta

Ocean view: An installation view of Kei Imazu: The Sea is Barely Wrinkled that is being exhibited at Museum MACAN in West Jakarta from May 24 to Oct. 5. Courtesy of Liandro Siringoringo (Liandro Siringoringo/-)

Inspired by the Batavia shipwreck incident in the 1600s, the exhibition underscores the lasting colonial impact alongside Jakarta’s pressing environmental challenges.

J akarta’s Museum MACAN presents Kei Imazu: The Sea Is Barely Wrinkled, a solo exhibition by the Bandung-based artist who blends traditional techniques with digital technology to explore the dynamic interplay between historical narratives and futuristic visions.

Japanese artist Kei Imazu found her greatest inspiration in “the changing names of what is now Jakarta”, a reflection that ultimately shaped her expansive yet introspective exhibition.

Each work unfolds like a quiet revelation, drawn from her long-term research into Jakarta’s northern coastline.

Drawing from imagined landscapes, colonial archives and echoes of ancient life, Imazu juxtaposes historical and speculative elements with contemporary documentation of the same sites, making the exhibition a compelling exploration for those intrigued by historical facts woven into real or imagined futures.

Sunda Kelapa, believed to have emerged in the 4th century as a modest fishing village, later grew into the main port of the Hindu Pajajaran kingdom. In 1527, it came under the control of the Demak-Cirebon sultanate, led by Fatahillah, and was renamed Jayakarta, meaning “great victory”.

By 1945, amid Japanese occupation and Indonesia’s struggle for independence, the city was called Djakarta, later modernized to Jakarta. Earlier, the Portuguese, who frequented the harbor, referred to it as Jacatra or Jacarta in their records.

Lit up: An artwork entitled The Land Lost to The Sea (2024) by Kei Imazu is made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene plastic (ABS), oil paint, LED lights and artifacts, 835 x 308 x 5 centimeters. Courtesy of Liandro Siringoringo (Liandro Siringoringo/-)