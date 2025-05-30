TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Highlighting Kei Imazu’s oeuvre at Museum MACAN in Jakarta

Inspired by the Batavia shipwreck incident in the 1600s, the exhibition underscores the lasting colonial impact alongside Jakarta’s pressing environmental challenges.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Fri, May 30, 2025 Published on May. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-05-29T15:31:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Highlighting Kei Imazu’s oeuvre at Museum MACAN in Jakarta Ocean view: An installation view of Kei Imazu: The Sea is Barely Wrinkled that is being exhibited at Museum MACAN in West Jakarta from May 24 to Oct. 5. Courtesy of Liandro Siringoringo (Liandro Siringoringo/-)

J

akarta’s Museum MACAN presents Kei Imazu: The Sea Is Barely Wrinkled, a solo exhibition by the Bandung-based artist who blends traditional techniques with digital technology to explore the dynamic interplay between historical narratives and futuristic visions.

Japanese artist Kei Imazu found her greatest inspiration in “the changing names of what is now Jakarta”, a reflection that ultimately shaped her expansive yet introspective exhibition.

Each work unfolds like a quiet revelation, drawn from her long-term research into Jakarta’s northern coastline.

Drawing from imagined landscapes, colonial archives and echoes of ancient life, Imazu juxtaposes historical and speculative elements with contemporary documentation of the same sites, making the exhibition a compelling exploration for those intrigued by historical facts woven into real or imagined futures.

Sunda Kelapa, believed to have emerged in the 4th century as a modest fishing village, later grew into the main port of the Hindu Pajajaran kingdom. In 1527, it came under the control of the Demak-Cirebon sultanate, led by Fatahillah, and was renamed Jayakarta, meaning “great victory”.

By 1945, amid Japanese occupation and Indonesia’s struggle for independence, the city was called Djakarta, later modernized to Jakarta. Earlier, the Portuguese, who frequented the harbor, referred to it as Jacatra or Jacarta in their records.

Lit up: An artwork entitled The Land Lost to The Sea (2024) by Kei Imazu is made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene plastic (ABS), oil paint, LED lights and artifacts, 835 x 308 x 5 centimeters. Courtesy of Liandro Siringoringo
Lit up: An artwork entitled The Land Lost to The Sea (2024) by Kei Imazu is made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene plastic (ABS), oil paint, LED lights and artifacts, 835 x 308 x 5 centimeters. Courtesy of Liandro Siringoringo (Liandro Siringoringo/-)

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
US trade court blocks tariffs in major setback for Trump

US trade court blocks tariffs in major setback for Trump
Oscar-winning director McQueen returns to art with Tate show

Oscar-winning director McQueen returns to art with Tate show

Related Articles

Why a government-sponsored history project is stirring controversy

Jakarta to provide initial capital for MRT expansion to Tangerang, South Tangerang

Questioning historical revision

House speaker Puan warns government against whitewashing history

Reform era draws to a close

Related Article

Why a government-sponsored history project is stirring controversy

Jakarta to provide initial capital for MRT expansion to Tangerang, South Tangerang

Questioning historical revision

House speaker Puan warns government against whitewashing history

Reform era draws to a close

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
US trade court blocks tariffs in major setback for Trump

US trade court blocks tariffs in major setback for Trump
Oscar-winning director McQueen returns to art with Tate show

Oscar-winning director McQueen returns to art with Tate show

More in Culture

 View more
'Wonder Woman 1984' sees Gal Gadot reprising the titutar character.
Entertainment

Five arrested in UK for disrupting film starring Gal Gadot
Founder of Geometric Intelligence, Gary Marcus, is interviewed by Executive Editor of operations for MIT Technology Review, Amy Nordrum, at the Web Summit Vancouver 2025 tech conference in Vancouver Canada, on May 27, 2025.
Science & Tech

Generative AI too flawed to be transformative: Expert
In this file photo taken on February 01, 2022, The New York Times Building in New York .
Science & Tech

New York Times signs AI licensing deal with Amazon

Highlight
Indonesia's Chief Minister for Law and Human Rights, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, speaks as Australia's Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke, listens during a press conference following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Yusril denies Indonesia courting Israeli support for OECD bid
AJG/French President Emmanuel Macron (left) talks to President Prabowo Subianto during a press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 28, 2025.
Editorial

RI, France aim for centennial
A security personnel patrols past the building housing sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on Feb. 24, 2025, which was earlier launched by President Prabowo Subianto. Prabowo on Feb. 24 launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers. He wants to tap into the fund's assets – planned to be more than US$900 billion – to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concerns about its governance.
Economy

Dalio’s reported exit sparks questions over Danantara’s game plan

The Latest

 View more
Economy

US April inflation cooled more than expected, despite tariffs
Society

Govt scrambles to help Indonesian students in the US amid visa suspension policy
Markets

Stocks head for best month since 2023 ahead of inflation data
Sports

Indonesia, France sign deal to develop equestrian sports
Asia & Pacific

Yusril denies Indonesia courting Israeli support for OECD bid
Middle East and Africa

Macron says stance on Israel must 'harden' unless Gaza situation improves
Regulations

Manpower Ministry bans age restrictions in job postings
Economy

Trump spurs questions about safety of Germany's gold in New York
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Highlighting Kei Imazu’s oeuvre at Museum MACAN in Jakarta

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.