Jakarta Post
'CEO of supercute': Hello Kitty turns 50

The simple design of the character -- who is not a cat, but a little girl from London according to Sanrio, the company behind Kitty -- has mileage as a money-spinner for years to come, experts say.

Katie Forster, Hiroshi Hiyama and Paula Ramon (AFP)
Tokyo/Los Angeles, US
Wed, October 30, 2024

'CEO of supercute': Hello Kitty turns 50 In this picture taken on October 19, 2024, Helen, founder of the 'Hello Kitty SoCal Babes' fan club, poses with her collection inside her “she-shed“ in Riverside County, California, US. Hello Kitty marks its 50th anniversary on November 1, adorning everything from handbags to rice cookers and raking in billions of dollars for her Japanese creators Sanrio. (AFP/Frederic J. BROWN )

H

ello Kitty, the cute, enigmatic character that adorns everything from handbags to rice cookers, turns 50 on Friday -- still making millions for her Japanese creators.

The simple design of the character -- who is not a cat, but a little girl from London according to Sanrio, the company behind Kitty -- has mileage as a money-spinner for years to come, experts say.

One woman in the US state of California has amassed so much Hello Kitty merchandise that her husband built her a pink so-called "she-shed" to keep it in.

Stuffed inside are thousands of toys and other items featuring Kitty and her eye-catching red bow, including rows of sunglasses, a swivel chair and novelty gumball dispensers.

"People my age, you know, we are told many times, 'Hello Kitty is for little kids,' and I laugh at that," said Helen from Riverside County, conceding she is "50 plus".

Helen, who drives a Hello Kitty-decorated SUV and runs the local fan club "Hello Kitty SoCal Babes," has been "obsessed" with the character since its 1970s US debut.

Her vast collection of Hello Kitty plushies "make me feel warm," she said, describing spending hours among the soft toys, many of them rare, on a regular basis.

"Something in my inner child gets healed," she said.

Hello Kitty started life as an illustration on a vinyl coin purse.

It has since appeared on tens of thousands of products -- official and unofficial -- including tie-ups with Adidas, Balenciaga and other top brands.

The phenomenon shows no sign of slowing, with a Warner Bros movie in the pipeline and a new Hello Kitty theme park due to open next year on China's tropical Hainan island.

Sanrio's share price has soared more than seven-fold, pushing its market cap over one trillion yen ($6.8 billion), since young CEO Tomokuni Tsuji took over from his grandfather in 2020.

'Pure product'

"We'd be foolishly cynical to say that we don't need these soft, fluffy, pink things," Christine R. Yano of the University of Hawaii told AFP.

In fact, "given the fraught nature of our contemporary lives, perhaps we need it now more than ever," said Yano, author of the book Pink Globalization about Hello Kitty.

"This is not a phenomenon that has died or is going to die, at least soon."

Unlike other Japanese cultural exports such as Pokemon or Dragon Ball, there is minimal narrative around the character, whose full name is Kitty White.

She has a twin sister Mimmy, a boyfriend called Dear Daniel, and a pet cat of her own, Sanrio says. She loves her mother's apple pie and dreams of becoming a pianist or poet.

The rest is left to fans' imaginations -- just like her "abstract, bare design that can speak with a kind of simplicity and elegance to more people," Yano said.

"I call her a 'pure product'," the researcher added.

Some feminists say Hello Kitty's lack of mouth is a symbol of disempowerment, but Yano counters that by not depicting it, "she has a greater range of expression".

Famous Hello Kitty fans include Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry, and her appeal extends to royalty: Britain's King Charles wished her a happy birthday this year.

And on Hello Kitty's TikTok account -- whose bio is "CEO of supercute" -- sardonic memes and footage from "Hello Kitty Day" at US baseball games delight 3.5 million followers.

Kawaii

Hello Kitty is the epitome of Japan's "kawaii" -- cute -- soft power, and she is the mascot of a campaign promoting good tourist etiquette in Tokyo.

Posters celebrating the 50th anniversary are on display at Sanrio Puroland theme park, where businesswoman Kim Lu from Manila had brought her four-year-old niece on their holiday.

"This really is our priority here in Tokyo," she said.

"To be honest, we really don't know" the reason for Hello Kitty's ineffable popularity, said Lu, 36.

"I think it's the kawaii charm."

Sanrio owns the copyright to hundreds of other popular characters, and Hello Kitty now accounts for 30 percent of profits, down from 75 percent a decade ago.

But Kitty is still a favourite of 23-year-old Rio Ueno, who took an overnight bus from Japan's northern Niigata region to visit the park with a friend.

"I've had Kitty goods around me since I was a small child," said Ueno, dressed in a fluffy Hello Kitty sweater, sporting a Kitty bag, and clutching a Kitty doll.

"She is someone who is always close to me, and I want it to stay that way."

In this picture taken on October 19, 2024, Helen, founder of the 'Hello Kitty SoCal Babes' fan club, poses with her collection inside her "she-shed" in Riverside County, California, US. Hello Kitty marks its 50th anniversary on November 1, adorning everything from handbags to rice cookers and raking in billions of dollars for her Japanese creators Sanrio.
Culture

'CEO of supercute': Hello Kitty turns 50
.
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Courtesy of Universal Music Indonesia
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29, 2024. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case
Energy and Mineral Resource Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on Indonesia's nickel industry management at University of Indonesia's campus in Depok, West Java on Oct. 16, 2024.
Editorial

Degraded degrees
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2024 shows President Prabowo Subianto speaking during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’

Politics

Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit
Markets

BPOM asks public to limit Muscat grape consumption amid investigation
Companies

China's CNGR plans $10b battery material facility in Indonesia
Companies

Long-term determinants of economic growth
Culture

'CEO of supercute': Hello Kitty turns 50
Politics

Prabowo has new Instagram account for presidential activities
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israel's ban of UNRWA
Politics

Gibran to be in charge of government as Prabowo makes overseas trips
