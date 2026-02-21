TheJakartaPost

Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza

A closer look at Israel’s internal dynamics reveals a surprising twist: The planned arrival of Indonesian troops is facing fierce opposition from hardline groups in Tel Aviv.

Khairul Fahmi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, February 21, 2026

Police personnel as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force shout slogans during a ceremony commemorating the 78th National Police Day in Jakarta on July 1, 2024. Police personnel as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force shout slogans during a ceremony commemorating the 78th National Police Day in Jakarta on July 1, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he government’s plan to deploy up to 8,000 peacekeeping personnel to Gaza as part of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) has sparked heated public debate. 

Public reactions are sharply divided between pride in the nation’s active role on one side, and strong skepticism on the other side. Among skeptics, the dominant narrative revolves around concerns that Indonesia is stepping into an American “trap,” or being used to legitimize a foreign scenario agenda.

However, the discussion needs to move beyond anti-Western sentiment alone. A closer look at Israel’s internal dynamics reveals a surprising twist: The planned arrival of Indonesian troops is facing fierce opposition from hardline groups in Tel Aviv, even unsettling right-wing factions within Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition.

International media coverage indicates right-wing figures in Israel are strongly opposed to the presence of Indonesian forces in the proposed mission. 

Their objections mirror earlier commentary by Moshe Phillips in The Jerusalem Post on Sept. 27, 2025, where leaders of Americans for A Safe Israel, a well-known pro-Israel advocacy and education organization, characterized Indonesia’s deployment as a “strategic mistake” for Israel. Phillips went further, arguing that Indonesian troops “must stay home,” claiming Indonesia is perceived as politically too aligned with Palestine.

If deploying these troops is truly a trap that harms both Palestine and Indonesia, why would Israel feel threatened?

The answer lies in strategic calculations about Gaza’s post-war trajectory. For hardline factions in Tel Aviv, the ideal post-war Gaza would be a “vacuum zone” under absolute security control by Israeli forces. Such total control would allow “cleansing” operations at will and potentially enable the displacement of Palestinian residents.

Police personnel as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force shout slogans during a ceremony commemorating the 78th National Police Day in Jakarta on July 1, 2024.
Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza
Sharing harmony: A large crowd of Muslims performs a mass prayer for Idul Adha (Day of Sacrifice) on June 6, 2025, in the street surrounding Koinonia Church in Jatinegara, East Jakarta.
When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
Neighborly communion: Volunteers distribute free food to Muslim community members for iftar on April 18, 2024, at the Dharma Bhakti Temple in Taman Sari, West Jakarta.
When the moons align: Lunar New Year, Lent and Ramadan

A view of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2026.
US Supreme Court rejects Trump's global tariffs
United States President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 20, 2026 following the Supreme Court's ruling that Trump had exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs.
Trump furious after Supreme Court upends his global tariffs, vows new 10% levy
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
RI upends domestic policies to get 19% tariffs in US trade deal

