TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

‘Ayo Ke Disco’: New compilation celebrates roots of SE Asia’s vibrant dance music scene

"Ayo Ke Disco" is a joyous celebration of the region’s dance scenes that developed out of a period of increased prosperity, global upheavals and governments looking to strengthen national identity post-independence.

Harriet Crisp (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/London
Thu, November 14, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
‘Ayo Ke Disco’: New compilation celebrates roots of SE Asia’s vibrant dance music scene Asian tigers: The cover of "Ayo Ke Disco: Boogie, Pop and Funk from the South China Sea (1974-1988)" was illustrated by Taeh-young Jeon. (Soundway Records/-)

I

t's a Thursday night in the capital. The drinks are flowing, the glitter ball is spinning and the crowded bar is grooving to the heady sounds of Marini & The Steps. But this is not Jakarta in the 1970s, this was Alice Whittington, also known as DJ Norsicaa, playing at Brilliant Corners in East London for the launch of Ayo Ke Disco: Boogie, Pop & Funk from the South China Sea (1974-1988) in late October. 

Now, Norsicaa is getting ready to take the record on tour in Asia. Ayo Ke Disco is a joyous celebration of the region’s dance scenes that developed out of a period of increased prosperity, global upheavals and governments looking to strengthen national identity post-independence.

With 10 reissued tracks including Indonesian artists such as Aria Yunior, the Black Brothers, The Rollies and The Steps, alongside Malaysian, Hong Kong, Filipino and Thai artists, the compilation is an ode to an oft-overlooked region and its passionate network of vinyl diggers.

Digging deep 

But putting it together was a labor of love. Based in the United Kingdom but having grown up in Australia with Malaysian heritage, Norsicaa decided that she wanted to release something that aligned with her roots, so three years ago embarked on the project that was to become Ayo Ke Disco. She quickly realized there was so much Southeast Asian music that wasn’t known or explored outside of very specific circles.

“I am just so surprised at the lack of academic interest in this region's musical history, and hope that any record labels reissuing more of this music can also contribute to telling the rich and varied stories of the scene,” Norsicaa told The Jakarta Post in an online interview on Thursday.

“There are only a handful of in-depth academic texts on the modern music industry of Southeast Asia,” she said, having scoured online journals, archival newspaper clippings and old interviews to find complete and reliable sources.

Popular

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
Indonesia to return ART units to China

Indonesia to return ART units to China
Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington

Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington

Related Articles

NATO-type Southeast Asian security group not feasible, Philippines says

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era

Toward a scam-free Southeast Asia

Jordan Susanto is searching his soul

PICF 2024 celebrates wellness, friendship through song

Related Article

NATO-type Southeast Asian security group not feasible, Philippines says

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era

Toward a scam-free Southeast Asia

Jordan Susanto is searching his soul

PICF 2024 celebrates wellness, friendship through song

Popular

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
Indonesia to return ART units to China

Indonesia to return ART units to China
Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington

Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington

More in Culture

 View more
Drawing lines: Google’s iconic “G” log is seen on June 27 at the tech giant’s Bay View campus in Mountain View, California. Tech rivals Meta, Microsoft, TomTom and Amazon Web Services have joined forces to unveil the Overture Maps Foundation on Thursday, which aims to offer open-source, comprehensive mapping data that is freely available.
Science & Tech

France court orders Google to halt new news search scheme
Shutterstock
Culture

Smart homes are the new norm: Are we ready?
Asian tigers: The cover of "Ayo Ke Disco: Boogie, Pop and Funk from the South China Sea (1974-1988)" was illustrated by Taeh-young Jeon.
Entertainment

‘Ayo Ke Disco’: New compilation celebrates roots of SE Asia’s vibrant dance music scene

Highlight
Passengers look at an electronic board displaying cancelled flights after the nearby Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano catapulted an ash tower miles into the sky, at the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Tuban near Denpasar, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on November 13, 2024.
Archipelago

Flights to Bali resume following volcanic eruption 
Act for Farmed Animals (AFFA) rallied in front of McDonald's outlet in Jakarta on Thursday, 10 March 2022.
Editorial

Consumer power: Together, we are strong
Employees of a garment company in a factory in Central Java, in an undated photo.
Regulations

Businesses fret labor law revamp spells investment uncertainty

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo lands in Peru for APEC Summit
Society

UI halts Bahlil’s doctoral graduation over ethics concerns
Regulations

Prabowo sees ‘no problem’ with joining OECD and BRICS
Society

26 years on, Semanggi shootings remain unresolved
Society

Former UGM rector, Press Council chair Ichlasul Amal dies at 82
Economy

Indonesia's G20 Sherpa leads negotiations during the final leg of Brazil's G20 presidency
Science & Tech

France court orders Google to halt new news search scheme
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo says he will safeguard sovereignty in South China Sea
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

‘Ayo Ke Disco’: New compilation celebrates roots of SE Asia’s vibrant dance music scene

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.